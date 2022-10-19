STOCKHOLM – Ericsson and Entel expand 5G partnership to accelerate business growth in Chile

A new 5G Standalone (SA) deal between Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Entel is expected to revolutionize fifth-generation networks in Chile and accelerate the nation's digital transformation to industry 4.0. With this agreement, Entel Corp will integrate Ericsson's Private 5G solution within its offering, and partner with communications service providers (CSPs) to deliver it.

5G SA networks are particularly suited to complex industrial environments, with the network's fast data processing supporting business-critical applications that require ultra-short response times in the millisecond range. Ericsson's 5G SA networks are already being used on a global scale by different industries, ranging from mining, ports, automotive, and agriculture.

Entel Corp segment customers will benefit from the use of high-speed mobile networks, as well as the ability to connect thousands of devices to function optimally, with guaranteed quality of service, minimum delays, security and data reliability.

Ericsson and Entel have worked together to deploy 5G across Chile, and at the same time have carried out a dozen pilots. These pilots cover a range of industries including health (the first remote ultrasound), smart factories (remote controlled robotics), agricultural and forestry (drones with advanced analytics for real-time monitoring and information on the status of crops) and transport management.

Last month, Entel became the first operator in Chile to deliver 100 percent of the deployment of the first stage of its new 5G network nationwide.

