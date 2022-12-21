Ericsson & depa join forces to drive 5G digital transformation in Thailand

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate towards driving 5G based digital transformation in Thailand. The collaboration entails sharing best practices, advanced understanding and Ericsson's state-of-the-art technology to accelerate Thailand's journey towards becoming a digital economy.

As part of the MoU, Ericsson and depa will establish an innovation lab (Innolab) in depa's Thailand Digital Valley in Chonburi province that will serve as a 5G testbed and service center for trials of new wireless and network technologies, spectrum sharing, as well as new applications and services in Thailand.

The collaboration also aims at creating new opportunities for business development, capability and skill development and encouraging foreign direct investments, while strengthening the role of Thailand Digital Valley in the development of next generation 5G products, services, and applications.

Both organizations share their common goal of supporting 5G based innovation and applications across sectors ranging from manufacturing, service, smart city, agriculture to social development. They also aim to bolster knowledge sharing and develop training programs in terms of technology, applied cases and regulations.

Ericsson is a global 5G leader and today powers 134 live 5G networks in 59 countries with 17 live 5G standalone networks across the world.

