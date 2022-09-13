EdgeQ and Mavenir to create software defined dual mode mobile networks

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – EdgeQ Inc, a leader in 5G wireless infrastructure, has partnered with Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks, to deliver the world's first software-defined, dual mode 4G and 5G solution for small cell enterprise markets. This platform unifies the Central Processing Unit (CPU), networking, and a common 4G and 5G Physical Layer in a single solution. Leveraging multi-mode and power over ethernet, Mavenir and EdgeQ deliver a software defined solution that enables seamless transition from 4G to 5G.

By leveraging EdgeQ's Physical Layer, all running on the RISC-V based architecture, Mavenir is able to deliver a portfolio of 4G and 5G enabled solutions with competitive economics, performance, and form factor. It offers a solution for enterprises looking to deploy private 5G networks for verticals such as manufacturing, construction, energy, automotive, warehousing, surveillance and campuses.

The highly scalable, flexibly adaptive EdgeQ solution enables a range of functional splits in a completely software-defined manner. By compacting 4G, 5G, and cloud functionalities into a single-chip, EdgeQ provides an all-in-one platform for a diverse portfolio of small cell solutions. The scalable architecture maximizes throughput performance across a large range of concurrent users, all within a compact power envelope.

The solution is currently under development, with commercial availability planned for 2023.

