ECSite recognized by Small Cell Forum for best-in-class technology

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/2/2021
Comment (0)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and LONDON, UK – ECSite, a leading software company that provides end-to-end enterprise SaaS solutions, was recognized by the Small Cell Forum for its disruptive technology at the annual Small Cell World Summit 2021 global conference. The technology is a SaaS-based app that deploys automation software to streamline wireless infrastructure testing and management, ultimately increasing efficiency for installers and network owners, and changing the infrastructure landscape.

ECSite was one of three companies awarded finalist status for Software and Service – Management, Orchestration and Automation at the annual Small Cell Forum's Small Cell Awards 2021. The prestigious distinction places ECSite at the forefront of the wireless industry technology leaders.

"We take the technology mantra 'automate everything' seriously and ECSite has now brought test automation into the wireless infrastructure business for the first time at scale," said Subbu Meiyappan, Founder and CEO of ECSite. "Small Cell Forum recognized that ECSite enables fast, efficient testing and troubleshooting, and our software is changing how operators, tower and neutral host companies build, test and manage their wireless network builds."

Chair of Judges, and Co-founder of Rethink Research, Caroline Gabriel said: "The standard of entries was higher than ever this year, and the judges were particularly impressed by the wide range of technologies and business models that were represented. The finalists and winners reflect how the small cell market is maturing to enable a wide diversity of operators, suppliers and innovative services."

ECSite's mobile app collects and reports on construction, installation, commissioning, maintenance, and operations of wireless infrastructure. The software automates the testing process for wireless infrastructure deployments, accelerating what was once a laborious and tedious manual process. Based on patent-pending AI and Machine Learning, ECSite's wireless test automation software improves accuracy by reducing human errors that cause inconsistencies in the wireless network build, testing and close out process. While test automation is the cornerstone of ECSite's SaaS offering, the field mobile app collects, captures, and manages photos and installation, build checklists, and verifies the phases of site construction and maintenance, with real-time visibility, all through massive automation. ECSite's cloud integrates with most common ERP and Project Management systems including SiteTracker™, Salesforce, QuickBase and Geospatial systems such as ArcGIS.

Since launch hundreds of contractors and thousands of technicians have used ECSite software across thousands of 4G/5G small cells nodes in the United States and Canada supporting Tier One carriers deployments. ECSite customers Crown Castle, Mobilite, Extenet, American Tower, Modus, and AFL use the software for their stadium, transportation and smart city buildouts.

"We are honored to be recognized for our technology and how it is powering the 5G revolution," continued Meiyappan. "Digital transformation is here and ECSite is at the center of it as we efficiently and effectively collect data with real-time visibility, combined with analytics on the ECSite cloud."

Open to the whole industry and judged independently of the Small Cell Forum by a panel of distinguished analysts, journalists and industry experts, the Small Cell Awards attracted entries from operators and vendors from across the world and the full spectrum of the mobile value chain

ECSite

