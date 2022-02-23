ECsite integrates NATE safety forms into the ECsite app

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – ECSite, a leading software company that provides end-to-end enterprise SaaS solutions that assist with the test, measurement and data collection of wireless network builds in the field, today announced it has integrated NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association's safety forms into its award-winning app. Free to both NATE members and non-NATE members, the App automates NATE forms directly to the cloud. What was formally a manual process for contractors and integrators building towers and communications infrastructure, now is easily automated in the field.

"We strongly align with NATE's mission to 'pursue, formulate and adhere to uniform standards of safety to ensure continued well-being of tower and communications infrastructure personnel' and believe that providing a cloud-based, automated solution for safety forms, advances our industry forward," said Subbu Meiyappan, Founder and CEO of ECSite. "Our goal is to automate everything, and this moves us another step forward."

The forms available at launch include the NATE Equipment Basics Checklist, NATE Guy Anchor Surface Inspection, Checklist for Evaluating Qualified Contractors, Job Safety Analysis (JSA) Venue Form and Job Safety Analysis (JSA) ODAS Form. Additional forms will be added to the ECSite App later this year. ECSite's mobile app, available for download in the Apple App or Google Play for Android stores, is currently used by the industry's neutral host, contractors, integrators, and Tier One operators, and the NATE integration further enhances the value of using the ECSite App and ECSite cloud.

ECSite will introduce the NATE form integration at NATE Unite 2022, the annual industry conference. NATE UNITE brings key decision-makers from the broadcast and telecommunications tower erection, service and maintenance industry to discuss, train and display new products, services and best practices. The ECSite App will be available for demonstrations in the NATE Unite Exhibition Hall, Booth 723.

NATE has numerous resources for members to utilize in their own safety regimen, providing information on recognized best practices as well as regulatory compliance requirements.

"Anything that can advance NATE's safety mission is good for our industry, and we support bringing NATE forms to ECSite's app-based solution," said Todd Schlekeway, President and CEO of NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association.

The ECSite App is a mobile app that collects and reports on construction, installation, commissioning, maintenance, and operations of wireless infrastructure. The software automates the testing process for wireless infrastructure deployments, accelerating what was once a laborious and tiresome manual process. Based on patent-pending AI, ML and Computer Vision (CV) technologies, ECSite's wireless test automation software improves accuracy by reducing human errors that cause inconsistencies in the wireless network build, testing and closeout process. While test automation is the cornerstone of ECSite's SaaS offering, the field mobile app collects, captures, and manages photos and installation, builds checklists, and verifies the phases of site construction and maintenance, with real-time visibility, all through massive automation at scale. ECSite's ECCloud integrates with most common ERP and Project Management systems including SiteTracker, Salesforce, Oracle Cloud, QuickBase and Geospatial systems such as ArcGIS.

