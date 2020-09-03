Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

EC clears Inwit tower deal, Vodafone banks €2.14B cash windfall

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 3/9/2020
Comment (0)

Vodafone's top brass no doubt breathed a sigh of relief after the European Commission (EC) gave approval to a merger in Italy with Inwit, the passive tower infrastructure arm of incumbent Telecom Italia (TIM).

Nick Read, Vodafone CEO, has long been cajoling shareholders and investors that there's plenty of value just bursting to be unlocked in the Group's tower portfolio: Events in Italy appear to bear this out.

A merger of Vodafone Italy's tower assets with Inwit, expected by the end of this month following the EC's green light, will see Vodafone's balance sheet bolstered to the tune of €2.14 billion (US$2.44 billion) in hard cash.

Under the terms of the arrangement Vodafone will hold a 37.5% stake in the new entity, the same as TIM's: The rest of Inwit's shares will remain listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. The upshot is Europe's second-largest listed tower company with more than 22,000 towers: Cellnex, which boasts more than 50,000 existing and planned sites, is the largest.

The proposed Italian tower merger experienced a bit of a bumpy ride before eventually getting the thumbs-up from Brussels. Benedetto Levi, CEO of smaller rival Iliad Italia, complained that network sharing on this scale would be bad for competition. Subsequent reports, which turned out to be correct, said Vodafone Italy and Inwit were willing to offer others access to their infrastructure to allay anti-trust concerns.

Vodafone and Inwit, following what they called "constructive talks" with the EC, committed – evidently as a condition for securing regulatory approval – to make space available to third parties on 4,000 of its towers in more urbanized areas. It also pledged not to turf out existing tenancies.

Inwit implied that these commitments were not really any skin off its nose since they "maximized" tower utilization and preserved the ability of Vodafone and TIM to "efficiently roll out their respective 5G networks."

The EC further confirmed its support for Vodafone Italy's and TIM's plan to share active network equipment outside of major cities. The selling point of such an arrangement, as presented by the two companies, is that they can deploy 5G faster and over a wider area, while at the same time lowering costs and softening environmental impact.

As large as the new-look Inwit is, Read has something much bigger in mind to unlock shareholder value from the operator's tower assets. The CEO recently claimed that TowerCo, a separate holding company for Group's entire tower assets in Europe, remained "fully on track" to become operational in May 2020. One of the TowerCo monetization possibilities Vodafone is looking at – if market conditions cut the mustard – is an IPO, perhaps some time in early-2021.

For more on this topic, see:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Latest Service and Software Solutions Help Operators Deliver Best 5G Experience and Healthy Return on Investment By Huawei
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE