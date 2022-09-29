Early adopters have high expectations for 5G

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today released a report on the 'Promise of 5G' in India carried out by Ericsson ConsumerLab. The study carried out in the second quarter this year reflects the views of 300 million daily smartphone users in urban India. The report highlights five key insights that will drive the uptake of 5G in India.

According to the study, consumer 5G readiness is high in India. Intention to upgrade to 5G in urban India is two times higher than their counterparts in markets like the UK and US where 5G has already been launched. Over the past two years, India has witnessed three times increase in smartphone users who own a 5G handset. The study reveals that 100 million+ users with 5G- ready smartphones wish to upgrade to a 5G subscription in 2023 while more than half of them are open to upgrading to a higher data tier plan in the next 12 months.

5G network superiority could emerge as a driver for consumer loyalty with 59 percent of smartphone users intending to upgrade to 5G in the first 12 months. Within those who plan to upgrade to 5G, 36 percent plan to churn to the best provider of 5G network when it is available. 60 per cent of early adopters who already have a 5G-capable phone expect 5G to bring new innovative applications, which are considered more appealing than better coverage. These users are even willing to pay a 45-percent premium for plan bundled with novel experiences provided their expectations are met.

5G will improve network satisfaction in India especially for gaming experience. 7 in 10 of current smartphone users are looking forward to enhanced video streaming quality once they switch to 5G. 5G-ready users are already engaging in using more digital services compared to 4G users – 60 percent of 5G-ready users are already today engaging with more than three digital services. 5G will trigger an increase in consumption of new format high-resolution video streaming and cloud gaming.

The study tested 27 different 5G enhanced services with Indian consumers to reveal the top 10 services that Indian consumers wish for on their 5G plans. These include: Health and Fitness; 360-degree live video streaming; cloud gaming; 5G TV Package; Virtual meeting space; immersive education; best-seat event experience; interactive calling; location-based AR shopping and VR Shopping.

Ericsson today announced the introduction of ultra-lightweight Massive MIMO 32T32R radios as the best fit for India's needs – AIR 3219 and AIR 3268 (Antenna Integrated Radio). These 5G radios, which will be produced in India, are energy efficient and come with coverage-enhancing features such as Uplink Booster that make them very relevant for a densely populated country like India. These radios have been designed for 5G mid-band Massive MIMO performance to deliver the benefits of deployment simplicity and improved energy efficiency. With their reduced weight, these Ericsson radios make installations easy on towers, rooftops, poles, and walls.

Ericsson is a global 5G leader and today powers 130 live 5G networks in 56 countries with 17 live 5G standalone networks across the world.

Read the full press release here.

Ericsson