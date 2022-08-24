E-Space hires CFO, chief satellite systems engineer

LOS GATOS, Calif. – E-Space, a global space company focused on bridging Earth and space with the most sustainable low earth orbit (LEO) network, today announced it expanded its leadership team with the addition of Gunjan Murarka as chief financial officer (CFO) and Dalibor Djuran as chief satellite systems engineer. The addition of these two valuable positions will enable E-Space to accelerate its novel LEO network, which will be both the safest satellite constellation ever, and make space affordable and accessible for everyone to solve problems on Earth.

About Gunjan Murarka and Dalibor Djuran:

Gunjan Murarka joins E-Space as CFO and is responsible for managing the Company's financial organization, activities and general reporting as well as overseeing the People and Information Technology organizations. He comes to E-Space with deep financial and business planning experience, joining from LeoStella, an aerospace company focused on delivering small-satellites cost effectively and at scale, where he also served as CFO. Prior to that Gunjan held senior-level financial management positions at Microsoft, Amazon and Siemens Communications.

Dalibor Djuran joins E-Space as chief satellite systems engineer, bringing a strong technical background in space systems integration. In this role, he is responsible for systems engineering of E-Space's global LEO satellite constellation from design and development to integration and test of spacecraft hardware and software. Having been the Director of Satellite Manufacturing at Planet Labs, and managing two manufacturing centers for Flextronics, Dalibor brings high volume manufacturing design experience to E-Space. Beyond manufacturing, Dalibor played a crucial role as Vice President of Flight Software and Robotics for the drone delivery company, Volansi, where he led the Company's software development, avionics and robotics teams.

