Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

DT ups earnings guidance again after strong Q3

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 11/12/2021
Comment (0)

Deutsche Telekom (DT) is again raising its guidance for 2021 after its businesses performed "even better than expected" in the year to date, according to group CEO Timotheus Höttges.

"Following strong figures in the first nine months, we are setting the bar for 2021 a little higher," Höttges said.

DT now expects to report adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization after leases (EBITDAal) of about €38 billion (US$43.5 billion), up from the previous guidance of at least €37.2 billion ($42.6 billion).

Flying the flag: Germany-based group hails 'better than expected' performance in the first nine months of the year. (Source: Deutsche Telekom)
Flying the flag: Germany-based group hails 'better than expected' performance in the first nine months of the year.
(Source: Deutsche Telekom)

DT noted that both T-Mobile US and the group's business outside the United States contribute to the raised guidance. In the United States, adjusted EBITDAal of around $26.5 billion is now expected, up from $26.1 billion previously.

Outside the United States, adjusted EBITDAal is now forecast at €14.6 billion ($16.7 billion), up from the previous guidance of €14.4 billion ($16.5 billion).

DT further pointed out that it began the 2021 financial year with a forecast for adjusted EBITDAal of around €37 billion ($42 billion) compared to €35 billion ($40 billion) a year previously. In addition, free cash flow after leases is now expected to total around €8.5 billion ($9.7 billion), up from the previous forecast of at least €8 billion ($9.2 billion).

DT is now envisaging a higher dividend of €0.64 ($0.73) per share for 2021, up from €0.60 for the 2020 financial year.

T-Mobile in rude health

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, DT's group net revenue grew by 2.1% in organic terms to €26.9 billion ($30 billion). Adjusted EBITDAal increased by 0.2% in organic terms to €9.7 billion ($11 billion).

In the three-month period, net profit reached €0.9 billion ($1 billion), up 8.% year on year. Adjusted for special factors, net profit decreased by 13% in Q3 to €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion).

DT particularly highlighted the fact that T-Mobile US recorded another quarter of strong customer growth. Here, the number of postpaid customers grew by 1.3 million between July and September, to reach a total base of 106.9 million customers.

Total US revenue increased by 2.3% in Q3 to $19.8 billion. Adjusted EBITDAal declined by 2.9% to $6.8 billion. T-Mobile US also raised the target for synergies from the business combination with Sprint for 2021 from between $2.9 billion and $3.2 billion to between $3.2 billion and $3.5 billion.

During DT's analyst earnings call, Höttges argued that the merger between T-Mobile US and Sprint had already proved it was the right thing to do.

"Since we have merged our activities, there is a super activity of building infrastructure. So the opposite of what everybody was expecting," he said.

"It's better for the consumers and it's better for the country that we have consolidated. Otherwise we would never have been in the position to catch up to AT&T and Verizon in this environment."

Lebara effect

In DT's domestic market of Germany, revenue increased 2.5% year-on-year to €6 billion ($6.87 billion) and adjusted EBITDAal grew by 3.9% to €2.5 billion ($2.86 billion).

The number of broadband customers increased by 90,000 between July and September. DT said more than 70% or over 10 million of Telekom's broadband customers now use fiber-optic-based products (including vectoring), while almost four million customers are now using the television service MagentaTV.

DT's CFO Christian Illek nevertheless noted that the loss of Lebara as a wholesale customer to Telefónica Deutschland (O2 Germany) will have an adverse effect on EBITDA.

"The Lebara effect is a middle double-digit service revenue and EBITDA figure, which is going to come as a headwind … we have a guidance of 2.5% to 3% for Germany out there," he said.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

"We are happy with the guidance. If we're better obviously we will report better figures ... but 3.8% [organic EBITDAal growth], which you have now seen for two quarters in a row [Q1 and Q2 2021], has to be basically adjusted for certain effects and Lebara is the biggest one when it comes to EBITDA contribution.”

DT also commented on when it planned to roll out a standalone 5G network in Germany, indicating that it is on track but deployment will depend on handset availability and other factors.

A further bright note is that DT's problem child, T-Systems, appears to have shown some signs of improvement in Q3.

Order entry grew by 15.1% to €0.8 billion ($0.9 billion) and revenue increased 1.7% to €1 billion ($1.14 billion). Adjusted EBITDAal also reached €80 million ($91.5 million) in Q3 – 3.9% more than a year previously.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Accelerating Innovation in APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Huawei on Mission to Boost Antenna Efficiencies By Huawei
Network Automation Reduces Labour Time, Error Rates and Costs by 70% and More By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
China Telecom Shares 5G Business Models in Key Industry Categories By C114
Huawei Builds an iSuperSite Showcase in Collaboration With China Mobile Zhejiang and the China Mobile Design Institute By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE