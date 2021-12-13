"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Don't worry about C-band spectrum delays – analysts

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 12/13/2021
Comment (0)

The ongoing debate about whether 5G will cause plane crashes is nothing to worry about according to the financial analysts at New Street Research. In a note sent to investors this weekend, the analysts wrote that they don't think 5G radio interference will "ultimately result in material losses in either flights or 5G offerings."

The comments are noteworthy considering representatives from the airline industry described existing efforts to prevent 5G interfering with aircraft radio altimeters as "inadequate and far too narrow." The Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) earlier this month called for "additional safeguards" beyond the proposal by Verizon and AT&T late last month to reduce their 5G power levels.

At issue are concerns among some in the airline industry that 5G operations in C-band spectrum might interfere with some radio altimeters in aircraft. Those worries pushed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue a warning on the topic to the nation's airlines. And though the 5G industry has argued there is no concern for interference, both AT&T and Verizon voluntarily agreed to reduce the power of their 5G transmissions in C-band spectrum for six month while the FAA looks into the matter.

"Between now and early January, the FAA is expected to publish some additional type of flight restrictions or work-arounds that could affect some flights in some locations," wrote the New Street analysts.

However, the analysts concluded that recent statements from both the FAA and the FCC appear to indicate that the issue will be resolved.

"We think the correct interpretation is that the risk of a major delay in delivering 5G services is abating," the New Street analysts argued. "While the FAA is far from saying that everything is alright, its tone is far more optimistic about resolving the issues. Further, the FCC's tone is also optimistic as to a timely resolution that allows the 5G transmissions to begin."

Officials from Verizon and AT&T have made similar arguments in recent days.

The New Street analysts wrote that they expect both AT&T and Verizon to launch 5G in their C-band spectrum in January, as scheduled, and that the threat of more substantial troubles is waning.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 15, 2021 Scaling Open RAN Deployment & Operations
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
December 17, 2021 5Grows Together: Wireless Innovation for a 5Gigaverse Society
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Build Gigabit Fiber Networks That Last By Eddy Vergauwen, Marketing Director, Fixed Networks Services
MTN 'Ambition 2025': Modern, Connected Services for Everyone By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
KPN: 5G Is All About Premium Services By C114
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Master the Unexpected With Nokia IP Innovation By Jeff Jakab, Director of Hardware for IP Networks, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part III By Andre Fuetsch & Lynn E. Nelson, AT&T
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE