DoD to release 100MHz of midband for 5G this summer

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/10/2020
Comment (0)

The White House and Department of Defense announced today that 100 megahertz (MHz) of contiguous mid-band spectrum, in the 3450-3550 MHz band, will be available for 5G by the end of the summer.

DOD worked closely with the Services, as part of America's Mid-Band Initiative Team (AMBIT), and leveraged technical work performed by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to devise a spectrum sharing framework that supports industry's need for additional mid-band spectrum while protecting critical national security requirements.

"With this additional 100 MHz, the U.S. now has a contiguous 530 megahertz of mid-band spectrum from 3450-3980 MHz to enable higher capacity 5G networks," said Honorable Dana Deasy, DOD Chief Information Officer in remarks to media.

The Federal Communications Commission will auction the spectrum after service rules are adopted.

DoD is proud of the success of the AMBIT and is committed to working closely with industry after the FCC auction to ensure timely access to the band while protecting national security.

US Department of Defense

