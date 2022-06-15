DISH's Smart 5G wireless network now available to over 20% of US

LITTLETON, Colo. – As of June 14, DISH is offering 5G broadband service to over 20 percent of the U.S. population. This marks a major milestone in building the world's most advanced cloud-native 5G Open RAN network, as DISH continues to change the way the world communicates.

In May, DISH's Smart 5G™ network commercially launched through Project Genesis, offering DISH wireless service in Las Vegas. Since then, DISH has expanded service to more than 120 cities across the country. Project Genesis is available to anyone in a qualifying location. Consumers can visit Genesis5G.com to learn about current service areas and sign up with Project Genesis for unlimited data, voice and text.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the NetGear 5G hotspot are currently offered to Project Genesis subscribers. DISH already offers the Motorola Edge+ for purchase in Las Vegas and will expand the sale of this device to more markets in the coming months. Plus, additional compatible devices will become available throughout the year.

Project Genesis voice and data services on the Samsung Galaxy S22 take advantage of the DISH Smart 5G™ network, while simultaneously connecting to our partner network, a first of a kind in the U.S. Supported by a network of networks, the Galaxy S22 seamlessly switches between networks providing DISH customers with voice and data services from multiple networks at any location and at any point in time. This solution takes advantage of eSIM and multi-SIM technologies.

As the first service provider to launch voice over new radio (VoNR) in the U.S. via the Edge+ in Las Vegas this past May, DISH will expand VoNR functionality to additional markets as it optimizes the VoNR experience. DISH's 5G broadband service is 3GPP Release 15 enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) compliant and runs through DISH's 5G core. The 20 percent coverage utilizes DISH's AWS-4, Lower 700 MHz E Block and AWS H Block spectrum. DISH will file its FCC buildout report no later than July 14, 2022.

