Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Dish's Boost Mobile launches banking service

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/27/2022
Comment (0)

Boost Mobile, the main wireless brand from Dish Network, on Thursday introduced its new OmniMoney banking service.

According to Stephen Stokols, the Dish executive in charge of Boost Mobile, the launch is a further effort by the operator to "get aggressive into value-added services." He pointed to previous efforts from Boost to add services like healthcare to its core wireless offering.

"You've got this massive financial need," Stokols said of banking in general and digital banking specifically. "We're going to basically have a digital bank."

Boost's OmniMoney service will offer customers a banking account along with virtual and physical debit cards providing access to thousands of ATMs. OmniMoney customers will also be able to remit money internationally, including free remittances to Mexico for Boost users on its premium unlimited plan.

Boost Mobile's new OmniMoney banking service lets users remit money internationally. (Source: Dish. Used with permission.)
Boost Mobile's new OmniMoney banking service lets users remit money internationally.
(Source: Dish. Used with permission.)

"We're looking to provide basic services for historically excluded communities – where 60 million Americans are underbanked," Stokols added. "We're just trying to make that [Boost] mobile relationship more valuable."

Work in progress

OmniMoney is the latest effort by Dish to hang onto its existing wireless customers while seeking new ones. Dish's wireless customer base has declined from around 9.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 to just 7.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Dish acquired T-Mobile's Boost prepaid business in 2020 for around $1.4 billion.

During the roughly two years of Dish's ownership of Boost, the company has launched several initiatives with varying levels of success. Stokols said its healthcare offering has been "massively successful" and its BoostOne customer-engagement service is "blowing up" with new users. However, he said the company has stepped back from its sports betting offering for now, although it may add it into its BoostOne service at a later date.

Next up for Boost is likely the launch of its postpaid service under the Boost Infinite brand. The company has promised to launch that offering sometime this fall.

Stokols declined to comment on discussions between Dish and CONX about a possible sale of Boost to the special purpose acquisition company created by Charlie Ergen, the founder of Dish Network.

Boost is one of several wireless brands from Dish, though undoubtedly its biggest. Other brands include Project Genesis, Ting Mobile, Republic Wireless and Gen Mobile.

Dish isn't the first mobile services provider to offer banking services alongside wireless connections. T-Mobile launched its Money service in 2018.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Yang Chaobin Launches All-Band 5G Solution Series By Huawei
Huawei's David Wang: Stride to 5.5G, the foundation of the future By Huawei
Huawei: Network Resources Need to Be Maximized for 5G Commercial Success By Huawei
5G Leads the Stride By Huawei
Huawei Won the "Outstanding FTTH Solution" Award at BBWF 2022 with Leading 50G PON Innovation By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE