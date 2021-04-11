Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Dish's 5G mobile beta gets rolling in Las Vegas

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 11/4/2021
Comment (0)

Dish Network's delayed 5G service beta trial in Las Vegas is underway with an unspecified number of employees and other "friendly" users.

Dish is focused on getting the radio software and the core network software to work well together reliably. Meanwhile, the company is also working through some T-Mobile roaming and handover issues there. Dish has not yet set up roaming with AT&T through a broader deal announced in July that will make AT&T Dish's primary network services partner for MVNO customers.

"Vegas is, I'd say, coming along," Dave Mayo, Dish's EVP of network development, said Thursday on the company's Q3 2021 earnings call. He said the Las Vegas test network has been in a pre-production environment until fairly recently.

"We'll progress that over the next 90 days and look forward to launching in Vegas sometime in the first quarter of 2022," Mayo said.

Charlie Ergen, Dish's chairman, said beta users are providing feedback on the network and that Dish is adding more load on the system as it's made more stable. He said certain attendees of the AWS re:Invent conference (November 29 to December 3) in Las Vegas might have an opportunity to try out Dish's mobile handiwork.

Some analysts aren't putting much weight into the Las Vegas trial, holding that it remains difficult to place a serious valuation on Dish's emerging wireless business.

"Vegas beta? Nothing important, in all likelihood, other than 'yes, the equipment seems to work,' " Craig Moffett, analyst with MoffettNathanson, explained in research note issued after Dish announced earnings.

Tied to its FCC requirement to have 20% of the US population covered by June 2022, Dish now has construction activity underway in 42 markets, with building permits salted away for two thirds of them.

Mayo said Dish is "making great strides" with respect to leasing and permitting activities for deployments associated with a requirement that Dish have 70% of the US population covered by June 2023.

Mobile-related capex has ramped up ($281 million in Q3) and will continue to do so through Q1 2022. Thereafter, Mayo expects that spending to reach a "steady state" and flatten out until 2023.

While consumer services tie into Dish's future 5G network, execs said the company is also making progress with enterprise-class mobile services. Dish has both wholesale and enterprise activities lined up, according to Stephen Bye, EVP and chief commercial officer of Dish's facilities-based wireless network business.

Bye said Dish won't need a national footprint to kick off that strategy, citing opportunities for niche products that can be offered at the local or regional level. That part of the business isn't expected to become material until 2023, he said.

Opex vs. capex

Dish continued to hold firm that it will cost $10 billion in capital expenditures to build its 5G network. In its quarterly report, Dish also referenced "other long-term obligations," which include minimum payments tied to tower obligations, that stand at about $13.6 billion.

Charlie Ergen, Dish's chairman, said those tower lease commitments are operational expenses that fall outside of the $10 billion capital expenditures slated for the company's 5G network. Those tower obligations also run for 20 years or more and, in some instances, have revenues associated with them, he added.

Ergen continued to rail against T-Mobile's planned CDMA shutdown, which has been extended to March 31, 2022. Despite that extension, he views the move as "anti-consumer."

Dish, which now runs the former Sprint Boost business, expects to have more than 1 million mobile customers on that network by that deadline.

"It just seems the wrong thing to do," Ergen said of the updated timing. "We're not against the CDMA shutdown. We believe technology needs to advance, but you can't do it on the back of customers … We'll continue to go as fast as we can. I'm disappointed in T-Mobile; I wish they'd taken a little bit longer term approach to it."

Dish's retail wireless business lost 121,000 subs, better than the -178,000 expected by analysts. Dish ended and ending the period with 8.77 million.

"We would've grown in Q3 if not for some of the supply chain issues as well as some of the headwinds from CDMA," John Swieringa, group president of retail wireless, and COO at Dish, said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Service Assurance, Fault Management, and the Cloud
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Telecom Operators Use Connectivity to Drive Innovation By Kerry Doyle
Thailand AIS Works With Huawei to Build a Leading 5G SA Monetization Platform, Enabling 5G Service Development By Huawei
Integrated Bearer, Slice Enables Differentiated Services By Huawei
Rain's Francois Olivier: Building a Converged Transport Network for 5G By Huawei
Solving Climate Change With Green ICT By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE