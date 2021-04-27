Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Dish's 5G ambitions for 12GHz face a setback

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/27/2021
Comment (0)

The FCC approved a request by SpaceX's Starlink to make changes to its constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. The ruling represents a setback to Starlink competitors like Viasat and Amazon that had argued against the changes, as well as a knock against Dish Network.

For its part, Dish has been vehemently urging the FCC to reject the requests by SpaceX to modify its satellite operations. Dish's ultimate goal is to get the agency to allow 5G operations in the 12GHz band – the same band that SpaceX is in part using for its expanding LEO satellite Internet services.

"Dish reiterates its request that any grant of SpaceX's ... modification should exclude the 12GHz band," Dish wrote to the FCC just last week.

But the FCC announced Tuesday it plans to take the opposite approach.

"We grant subject to the conditions set forth herein the application of Space Exploration Holdings, LLC (SpaceX) for modification of its license for a non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) fixed-satellite service (FSS) constellation," the agency wrote in a new order. SpaceX requested a number of changes to its LEO satellites, including lowering their altitude from around 680 miles above Earth's surface to around 335 miles. The agency said SpaceX can continue to use the 12GHz band for its operations.

However, the agency didn't shut the door to eventually allowing 5G operations into that same band.

"We recently released the 12GHz NPRM [Notice of Proposed Rulemaking], which assesses the potential for terrestrial 5G use of the band," the FCC wrote. "We decline to prejudge any aspects of the 12GHz rulemaking proceeding by either commenting on the ability of terrestrial and satellite operators to share spectrum in the frequency band more generally, or by denying the requested modification that would include authorization to use the 12.2-12.7GHz band."

Indeed, the FCC said that SpaceX can proceed with its changes, but that it needs to be aware that 5G might also be allowed into the 12GHz band at some point in the future – and that it should plan accordingly. "SpaceX proceeds at its own risk," the agency wrote.

Dish, for its part, owns substantial 12GHz spectrum holdings, and has suggested that the spectrum could eventually be added to its planned 5G network if the FCC were to allow 5G operations in the band. Such a ruling would give Dish a dramatic advantage in the 5G market since the speed and capability of a wireless network is directly related to the amount of spectrum it uses.

Thus, Dish and others have been petitioning the FCC to consider allowing 5G operations in the 12GHz band, which has so far been reserved for satellite communications. The agency did agree to probe the topic, but it has not yet arrived at any decision.

Dish, of course, continues to work to leverage any advantage it can get against its rivals. For example, it has recently engaged in a policy campaign against T-Mobile in order to prevent that carrier from shutting off the CDMA 3G network Dish is using for its Boost Mobile offering. This week, Dish expanded that campaign into California by urging the telecom regulatory agency in that state to force T-Mobile to maintain its CDMA network until July 1, 2023 instead of shutting it down at the beginning of next year.

"Given the commission's strong commitment to ensuring that customers have access to vital communications services, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and the California State of Emergency, we do not believe that the commission meant to authorize T-Mobile to arbitrarily shut off CDMA service altogether by the end of 2021," Dish wrote to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). The CPUC played a pivotal role in approving T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint, and Dish argued that T-Mobile promised the agency it would not shut down its CDMA network next year.

T-Mobile officials did not immediately respond to questions about Dish's latest filing, though T-Mobile has argued against Dish at the federal level on the topic.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
Huawei Releases Digital-Intelligent Transformation Consulting Service to Empower Carriers’ Transformation By Huawei
In the 5G Marathon, Huawei Uses Innovation to Stay Ahead By Huawei
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE