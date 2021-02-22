Dish strikes master lease deal with SBA

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and BOCA RATON, Fla. – DISH and SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) today announced a new long-term master lease agreement providing DISH access to SBA's extensive nationwide portfolio of wireless communication sites.

The announcement builds upon DISH's continued progress in acquiring access to the essential infrastructure needed to deploy its greenfield 5G network coast to coast. As part of the agreement, DISH will lease towers from SBA, and SBA is expected to deliver a variety of pre-construction functions, ranging from site acquisition to regulatory and compliance services.

