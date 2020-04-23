Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Dish selects its first 5G vendor: Mavenir

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/23/2020
Comment (0)

Dish Network said it would use open radio access network (RAN) technology from Mavenir to build a 5G network across the US. The news is notable as it represents Dish's first vendor announcement for its planned network, which Mavenir boasted would be "the world's largest cloud-native open RAN 5G network."

"Mavenir will help us lay the foundation for an innovative software-defined network with the flexibility, intelligence and scalability to deliver applications that will redefine the US wireless industry," said Marc Rouanne, Dish's chief network officer, in a release. Dish hired Rouanne, previously of Nokia, last year to lead the construction of its 5G network.

Open RAN technology promises to decouple software from hardware, allowing network operators to reduce costs by using standardized hardware running software from a variety of vendors.

Why this matters
The announcement is important to Dish because it indicates the company is serious about moving forward with its plan to build a nationwide 5G network. Although Dish has been collecting a vast trove of spectrum licenses during the past decade, it has not put any of that spectrum to use in a commercial network.

That changed in the summer of last year when Dish agreed to replace Sprint as the nation's fourth nationwide wireless network operator, an agreement the company reached with T-Mobile as part of T-Mobile's efforts to close its merger with Sprint.

The closing of T-Mobile's merger with Sprint on April 1 essentially puts Dish on the hook to follow through with its promise to build a nationwide wireless network.

And Dish doesn't have much time: Dish has promised to cover 20% of the US population with 5G by June 2022.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic could affect Dish's 5G buildout plans.

For Mavenir, the company's agreement with Dish represents a giant feather in its cap. Mavenir has been working to sell software-based networking services to mobile network operators across the world, with varying degrees of success.

But Dish naming the company as its first vendor gives Mavenir a major boost, considering Dish's network will cost at least $10 billion to build and will cover far more territory than most other wireless networks in smaller countries like those in Europe.

However, the details of the agreement between Dish and Mavenir are unclear at best. Financial terms were not disclosed, nor were the specific products that Mavenir will supply to Dish.

Dish will need to engage with other vendors for its buildout. After all, Mavenir has acknowledged it doesn't make any physical 5G transmission equipment. "Availability of radios in the US bands is a fundamental US weakness," the company wrote to the FCC regarding the agency's plan to rip out Huawei equipment in the US and replace it with equipment from "trusted" vendors. Mavenir urged policymakers to encourage the development of "low cost US managed volume manufacture of radios" that could run its software.

Dish executives have touted their intention to use US-based suppliers for the company's 5G network, a position that capitalizes on US lawmakers' notion of a race against China to 5G.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
April 30, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE