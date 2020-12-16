Dish raising $2B to help with 5G network buildout costs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH Network Corporation ("DISH Network") (NASDAQ: DISH) today announced that it plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $2 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible notes (the "notes"). DISH Network also expects to grant to the initial purchaser an option to purchase up to an additional $300 million aggregate principal amount of the notes to cover over-allotments, if any. The net proceeds of the offering are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including 5G network buildout costs.

The notes will be unsecured obligations of DISH Network. Upon any conversion, DISH Network will settle its conversion obligation in cash, shares of its Class A Common Stock, or a combination of cash and shares of its Class A Common Stock, at its election. The interest rate, the initial conversion rate, and other terms and conditions of the notes will be determined by negotiations between DISH Network and the initial purchaser of the notes.

