Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Dish pivots Boost biz to focus on profitability, not big sub counts

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/7/2020
Comment (0)

Dish Network has put a bit more flesh on the bone about its prepaid strategy, holding that it will focus on gaining and retaining profitable customers rather than chasing big subscriber counts.

In the wake of taking over Sprint's prepaid Boost business following the T-Mobile merger, Dish today announced five new prepaid wireless plans that are all less than $50, including a $10 per month starter plan. That new handful of plans joins Boost's new customer loyalty-focused "$hrink-It!" plan that decreases the monthly rate by $10 after six on-time payments.

Speaking on today's Q2 2020 call, Dish execs said the general idea with Boost in the near-term is to implement a disciplined strategy to gaining and retaining profitable customers while it is saddled with lower-margin MVNO economics. Dish intends to be more aggressive as it starts to build out a 5G network that gives the company so-called "owners economics" for its mobile products.

"We have to pivot that business," Charlie Ergen, Dish's chairman, said of Boost, noting that Sprint had the luxury of running Boost on a contribution basis because they ran the network.

"Some customers that were very good for Sprint potentially aren't good customers for us," he added, noting that Dish will be doing some "clean up" of the Boost customer base to help get the economics fully in-line.

Dish's goal is to be at least $1 EBIDTA and cash flow positive on Boost subs, and move those numbers materially higher as Dish builds its network.

'Steady progress' on the network
Ergen said Dish is making "very steady progress on our buildout" as the company moves to meet FCC requirements.

"Our approach really is to vector ourselves toward the 70% milestone that must be completed by June of 2023," said Dave Mayo, Dish's EVP of network development.

Mayo said Dish is building out its field-based organization and is midway through completing RF designs for all markets, with discussions well under way with top and mid-tier tower owners and vendors.

Ergen said Dish has not given up plans to launch a 5G network core in at least one market this year, but stressed that radios won't be arriving in scale until the second half of 2021 as the company plows ahead with its open RAN approach.

"Getting the supply chain and radios is the longest pole in the tent for us right now," Ergen said.

Meanwhile, Dish has already signed on a handful of vendors for the effort, including Fujitsu, VMware, Mavenir and Altiostar.

Ergen said more than 100 companies have responded to Dish's requests for proposal (RFPs), and the company has whittled things down to two to three potential vendors to each category that remains.

"We are uncompromising that they have to share the vision and take some risk with us to get there," he said.

Dish is also sticking with its guidance on the $10 billion it will take to build out the new network. Dish will use its overall business, including pay-TV, to help fund part of it. Dish has also raised about $2 billion and expects to be opportunistic about future sources of funding.

Noting that the original cost target was before the T-Mobile deal, Ergen said Dish is also optimistic that the company won't need to finance as much as previously thought to get the build done.

Also unchanged is Dish's anticipated wireless expenditures for 2020 – between $250 million to $500 million, though the total will likely be closer to the lower end of that range.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G + Cloud + AI: Huawei Works With Carriers to Power New ICT Infrastructure and Enable Intelligent Transformation Across Industries By Huawei
Digital Power, Building the Base of Digital World By Huawei
'AI Inside' Platform Enables Business Agility and Digital Transformation By Huawei
Mobile Network Automation Can Deliver Significant Opex Reduction By Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason
NB-IoT Officially Recognized as a 5G Standard, Driving IoT Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE