Dish loses 462K pay-TV subs and loses 343K retail wireless subs in Q1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.33 billion for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, compared to $4.50 billion for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $433 million for the first quarter 2022, compared to $630 million for the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.68 for the first quarter, compared to $0.99 per share during the same period in 2021.

Pay-TV

Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 462,000 in the first quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 230,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 10.24 million pay-TV subscribers, including 7.99 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.25 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 343,000 in the first quarter, compared to a net decrease of 161,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 8.20 million retail wireless subscribers.

Read the full announcement here.

Dish Network