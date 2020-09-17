Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Dish lays out its 12-month 5G agenda

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/17/2020
Comment (0)

"We have a lot of work to do to execute," acknowledged Dish Networks' Tom Cullen in comments at this week's virtual Incompass trade show. "The next year is critical."

Cullen – the longtime shepherd of Dish's 5G strategy – explained that Dish's next steps will involve inking an agreement with a cloud provider like HPE, Oracle, Amazon, Google or Microsoft that can host its virtualized network functions in a cloud. He also said the company will work on lining up other necessary vendors, including cell tower providers, for its promised 5G network.

"We'll do some intermediate testing in a small market or two" later this year or early next year, he added.

Perhaps the most noteworthy agenda item mentioned by Cullen at Incompass is the custom radios that Dish is buying from Japan's Fujitsu. Cullen said those radios – which will sit atop Dish's towers and broadcast its 5G signal – are scheduled to start arriving "in earnest" in the second quarter of next year.

"We certainly expect to be disruptive," he said of Dish's planned open RAN network.

Cullen said that Dish's 5G efforts have been complicated by the pandemic. He said Dish officials have been negotiating with vendors both virtually and in face-to-face meetings, but have been doing so with masks and social distancing. "COVID has been challenging, certainly," said.

And critical negotiations are "difficult to do remotely," he added.

But Dish has already crossed off several major agenda items in recent weeks. The company's $1.4 billion purchase of T-Mobile's prepaid Boost Mobile business closed in July, and since then the company has inked 5G supply agreements with the likes of VMware and Nokia.

Dish also bid for roughly $1 billion worth of midband 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum licenses across the country, indicating that the company's hunger for spectrum knows no bounds.

Finally, Dish has also recently passed through several regulatory hurdles, having obtained FCC approvals for its newly revised spectrum buildout deadlines and finalized the details of its 600MHz spectrum leasing agreement with T-Mobile.

Now the company is moving toward its Department of Justice-mandated goal of building out its AWS-4, lower 700MHz E block and AWS H block spectrum licenses across at least 70% of the US population by June 14, 2023. Dave Mayo, a former T-Mobile executive, is in charge of that physical buildout.

"We have a very ambitious schedule in front of us," Cullen said.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE