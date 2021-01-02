Dish inks tower deal with Vertical Bridge

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH Network Corporation and Vertical Bridge REIT today announced a long-term agreement granting DISH immediate access to Vertical Bridge's extensive portfolio of towers, rooftops, utility transmission structures, billboards, convenience stores and other sites used for wireless infrastructure deployment. Vertical Bridge is the nation's largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure with a portfolio of over 300,000 sites spread across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

"Building a national 5G network requires an extensive presence across urban, suburban and rural areas, and Vertical Bridge's portfolio offers DISH the array of coverage that we need," said Dave Mayo, DISH Executive Vice President of Network Development. "As we continue to deploy DISH's 5G network, Vertical Bridge's assets, experience and commitment make them an invaluable partner."

"As the U.S.'s newest national wireless carrier, DISH is building a truly unique 5G network, and Vertical Bridge is committed to assisting DISH in deploying its network quickly and efficiently," said Alex Gellman, CEO and Co-Founder of Vertical Bridge. "We are extremely proud to support DISH for its long-term infrastructure needs."

Dish Network