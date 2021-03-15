Sign In Register
5G

Dish inks American Tower deal for up to 20,000 sites

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/15/2021
Comment (0)

BOSTON – American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) and DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) announced today that they have entered into a master lease agreement through which DISH may lease space on up to 20,000 American Tower communications sites. Through the agreement, DISH will secure access to American Tower's extensive U.S. portfolio of communications sites as it deploys its new nationwide 5G network, and American Tower will enhance its long-term U.S. organic growth trajectory.

Dave Mayo, DISH's Executive Vice President of Network Development said, "With the American Tower agreement, DISH now has the complete, robust infrastructure portfolio we need to support our nationwide 5G network deployment. Our team has already developed colocation plans for American Tower sites across the country to bring a new generation of connectivity to Americans."

Steve Vondran, American Tower's Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Tower Division stated, "We look forward to this agreement evolving into a long-term, mutually beneficial strategic partnership. We believe that our nationwide portfolio of communications sites is optimally positioned to continue to serve as the backbone of today's critical mobile broadband networks while assuring a meaningful share of new leasing activity in the marketplace."

Under the agreement, cash lease payments from DISH to American Tower will commence in 2022 and grow over time as DISH's network deployment progresses. In addition, DISH may lease shared generators from American Tower on select sites and will have the ability to utilize American Tower's zoning, permitting and other pre-construction services.

