Dish begins staffing up in wireless

Dish Network is hiring hundreds of new employees in areas ranging from retail managers to tower climbers to core network technicians as it enters the US wireless industry.

The company's wireless efforts are first focused on the 9 million Boost Mobile customers it purchased from T-Mobile, a move that positions the company as the nation's second-largest MVNO. But they also extend to the nationwide 5G network the company has promised to construct across the US during the next few years as part of its agreement with the US Department of Justice.

"Dish is Hiring Wireless Professionals!" wrote Dish's Dave Mayo on LinkedIn this week. Mayo recently joined Dish's 5G network team. "Lots of great technical jobs building the country's first standalone 5G network using open RAN technology. Truly something we'll look back on and say 'Wow, I was a part of history!' "

Added Mayo: "More jobs to come!"

Per the company's agreement with the Colorado state attorney general last year, Dish's wireless network business is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. The company said it will employ at least 2,000 people there.

Dish's job postings for its 5G network effort range from "5G architect" to "recruiter - wireless" to "wireless core - program manager" to "director - in-building systems" to "data center facilities engineer" to "cloud native architect" to "VMware architect."

And the company's cell site acquisition and network construction postings stretch from Los Angeles to Dallas to New York City to Miami.

"Dish is transforming the future of connectivity. We’re building America’s first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network from scratch – with the power to foster some of the fastest, most agile technologies ever conceived," the company writes of its wireless networking jobs.

A video on Dish's recruitment website seeks to inspire job candidates with a video of a tower being erected alongside audio of Dish chief Charlie Ergen outlining the company's 5G ambitions.

However, the video mentions Dish's now-discontinued NB-IoT network plans, a sign that it was recorded several months ago and that Dish's recruitment efforts may have been in the works for a while.

According to Dish's recruitment website, the company is currently hiring roughly 200 people for its wireless networking business and around 50 for its Boost Mobile prepaid offering.

Current open jobs in Dish's Boost business range from Apple and Samsung device management executives to account managers to SIM specialists. Top executives in Dish's Boost business include John Swieringa (EVP and group president of retail wireless), David Kim (SVP of retail wireless sales and operations), Rob Hussa (VP of retail wireless finance) and Andrea Henderson (director of marketing).

It appears that Dish's wireless hiring efforts have already resulted in hundreds of new employees, as well as a number of existing Dish employees who have moved into its wireless business. A cursory perusal of LinkedIn shows hundreds of Dish employees with expertise in wireless and 5G, ranging from program managers to RF engineers to transport executives to talent acquisition specialists to construction managers to field engineers.

Light Reading asked Dish to comment on its recruitment efforts and it declined other than to point us to the Mayo post on LinkedIn.

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano