Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Dish begins staffing up in wireless

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 7/17/2020
Comment (0)

Dish Network is hiring hundreds of new employees in areas ranging from retail managers to tower climbers to core network technicians as it enters the US wireless industry.

The company's wireless efforts are first focused on the 9 million Boost Mobile customers it purchased from T-Mobile, a move that positions the company as the nation's second-largest MVNO. But they also extend to the nationwide 5G network the company has promised to construct across the US during the next few years as part of its agreement with the US Department of Justice.

"Dish is Hiring Wireless Professionals!" wrote Dish's Dave Mayo on LinkedIn this week. Mayo recently joined Dish's 5G network team. "Lots of great technical jobs building the country's first standalone 5G network using open RAN technology. Truly something we'll look back on and say 'Wow, I was a part of history!' "

Added Mayo: "More jobs to come!"

Per the company's agreement with the Colorado state attorney general last year, Dish's wireless network business is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. The company said it will employ at least 2,000 people there.

Dish's job postings for its 5G network effort range from "5G architect" to "recruiter - wireless" to "wireless core - program manager" to "director - in-building systems" to "data center facilities engineer" to "cloud native architect" to "VMware architect."

And the company's cell site acquisition and network construction postings stretch from Los Angeles to Dallas to New York City to Miami.

"Dish is transforming the future of connectivity. We’re building America’s first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network from scratch – with the power to foster some of the fastest, most agile technologies ever conceived," the company writes of its wireless networking jobs.

A video on Dish's recruitment website seeks to inspire job candidates with a video of a tower being erected alongside audio of Dish chief Charlie Ergen outlining the company's 5G ambitions.

However, the video mentions Dish's now-discontinued NB-IoT network plans, a sign that it was recorded several months ago and that Dish's recruitment efforts may have been in the works for a while.

According to Dish's recruitment website, the company is currently hiring roughly 200 people for its wireless networking business and around 50 for its Boost Mobile prepaid offering.

Current open jobs in Dish's Boost business range from Apple and Samsung device management executives to account managers to SIM specialists. Top executives in Dish's Boost business include John Swieringa (EVP and group president of retail wireless), David Kim (SVP of retail wireless sales and operations), Rob Hussa (VP of retail wireless finance) and Andrea Henderson (director of marketing).

It appears that Dish's wireless hiring efforts have already resulted in hundreds of new employees, as well as a number of existing Dish employees who have moved into its wireless business. A cursory perusal of LinkedIn shows hundreds of Dish employees with expertise in wireless and 5G, ranging from program managers to RF engineers to transport executives to talent acquisition specialists to construction managers to field engineers.

Light Reading asked Dish to comment on its recruitment efforts and it declined other than to point us to the Mayo post on LinkedIn.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Building the road to the network edge: a look at container innovation
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE