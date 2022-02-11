Dish adds 30K pay-TV subs and 1K wireless retail subs in Q3

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.10 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, compared to $4.45 billion for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $412 million for the third quarter 2022, compared to $557 million for the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.65 for the third quarter, compared to $0.88 per share during the same period in 2021.

Pay-TV

Net pay-TV subscribers increased approximately 30,000 in the third quarter, compared to a net decrease of approximately 13,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 10.02 million pay-TV subscribers, including 7.61 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.41 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless

Retail wireless net subscribers increased by approximately 1,000 in the third quarter, compared to a net decrease of 121,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 8.01 million retail wireless subscribers.

