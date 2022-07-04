Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Digicel hangs up its hat in Panama

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 4/7/2022
Comment (0)

Digicel Group operates in numerous countries in the world, with a strong focus on the Caribbean region. At last count, the group was active in 32 markets, although that number now looks set to shrink to around 25.

For example, the group recently agreed to offload six markets in the South Pacific by selling them to Telstra. However, that deal looks a little less certain after Papua New Guinea imposed a $100 million tax, with Digicel Group now considering legal options.

So long, farewell: Digicel is getting smaller – before the Panama announcement, the group agreed to sell six markets in the South Pacific to Telstra. (Source: Rafael Ben-Ari/Alamy Stock Photo)
So long, farewell: Digicel is getting smaller – before the Panama announcement, the group agreed to sell six markets in the South Pacific to Telstra.
(Source: Rafael Ben-Ari/Alamy Stock Photo)

Digicel has also just announced its intention to shut up shop in Panama, although for entirely different reasons. The group said the recent approval of the proposed merger of Cable & Wireless Panama (CWP) with América Móvil-owned Claro Panama "effectively spells the end of competition" for smaller telecom players in the nation.

Voluntary liquidation

Digicel Panama now intends to apply for voluntary liquidation and withdraw from the country's telecoms market. The operator said it repeatedly warned the authorities that an approval of the merger without appropriate remedies would result in its exit, "as we cannot continue to fund the semblance of a three-player market."

The Panamanian Competition Agency (ACODECO) gave the green light to the acquisition by CWP of Claro Panama at the end of March. Liberty Latin America, which owns 49% of CWP, announced the planned merger in September 2021.

A Reuters report noted that the merger, in which the Panamanian government will be a 49% shareholder, would give the combined entity a 56% share of the market. Only Millicom-owned Tigo would then be left to compete with the CWP-Claro combo.

Digicel said it has sought alternative solutions for the Panama business, but none has proved successful.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

For example, initiatives included the appointment of an investment bank to actively market the business to financial and strategic parties, "extensive engagement" with the Panamanian Competition Agency in relation to the proposed merger, and proposals to migrate customers to another operator.

Digicel Panama is not consolidated in Digicel's financial reporting but treated as an investment in an associate. The group noted that it does not expect the announcement to exit Panama to have a material impact on Digicel's financial condition.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2022 Driving IP Network Security Services From Router Silicon
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
April 21, 2022 5G Transport Networks - Operators' Priorities and Survey Results
April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
Next-gen data analytics for tomorrow's telcos By Nadine Manjaro, Director Telecom/IoT Industry Consultant, Teradata
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE