Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Deutsche Telekom overplays Huawei ban as 'Armageddon' in leaked paper

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 6/17/2020
Comment (0)

Remember the 1998 Hollywood movie Armageddon, in which Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck heroically stop an asteroid from destroying the planet?

Deutsche Telekom is eyeing a remake, only this one stars Huawei on a collision course with German officials and a bunch of Teutonic telecom executives in a race to save their network.

Of course, it was probably thinking of the biblical, end-of-days war, and not the blockbuster film, when it reportedly used Armageddon as the name for a scenario in which it has to replace Huawei entirely.

Either way, Armageddon is probably overplaying things a bit.

Armageddon, the original (ignoring the biblical version).
Armageddon, the original (ignoring the biblical version).

The doomsday forecast is outlined in a paper Deutsche Telekom prepared for a meeting with Huawei, according to Handelsblatt. Seen by the German daily, that paper reportedly puts the cost of replacing the controversial Chinese vendor in Germany at about €3 billion (US$3.4 billion), spread over a five-year period.

That's an attention-grabbing amount, and nearly twice as much as it would cost the UK's four mobile operators to replace Huawei, according to Enders Analysis, a market-research firm.

Operators in both countries are under political pressure to ditch Huawei on grounds of national security. The Chinese firm's opponents insist its products include "backdoors" for Chinese spies to enter the network, snoop around and set boobytraps.

No evidence has been forthcoming, and Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegations, but recent coronavirus-fueled hostility toward China is not helping its case.

On top of that, tougher US sanctions now threaten Huawei's very survival, according to some analysts. No operator wants to be dependent on a vendor about to go out of business.

And dependent is the operative word, when it comes to Deutsche Telekom. In Germany alone, it relies on Huawei as one of two suppliers of radio access networks (RANs), the other being Sweden's Ericsson. Huawei also provides Deutsche Telekom with products used in its mobile "core," the control center of the network where sensitive information is stored.

Previously, it has sold equipment to Deutsche Telekom for use in fixed broadband and optical infrastructure.

All that largely explains why Deutsche Telekom's swap-out bill in Germany would be so much higher than BT's in the UK.

Armageddon it is not, though. For a company of Deutsche Telekom's size, a €3 billion bill would be more like a broken ankle than the end of the world. Unfortunately, the "broken ankle scenario" does not have quite the same ring to it.

Spread across five years, the annual cost of €600 million ($674 million) would equal just 15% of Deutsche Telekom's net profit, based on the figure last year. As a proportion of the operator's overall capital expenditure, it would be just 4%.

That considers all the markets where Deutsche Telekom is active, however. The €600 million expense would equal about 14% of what the operator invests each year in Germany.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Even so, Deutsche Telekom can hardly argue switching vendors is so costly it can never be considered. In 2017, it decided it would dump Nokia as one of its two main RAN vendors and move to Ericsson instead. The Swedish supplier has been replacing Nokia kit under that contract.

If it is forced to eject Huawei by government legislation, it could also seek compensation. From a government perspective, €3 billion would be a relatively small expense to safeguard national security. Today, it would barely register alongside the vast sums being spent to keep the economy afloat.

The main worry for Deutsche Telekom is the lack of alternatives to Huawei.

Ericsson is probably at the front of the queue for a core network contract following Deutsche Telekom's decision to remove Huawei from this sensitive area. Cisco would be an option, but some Germans seem just as worried about US spying through American vendors as they are by Huawei and the Chinese.

The RAN is even more problematic. Transferring Huawei's business to Ericsson would leave Deutsche Telekom entirely dependent on the Swedish vendor in its biggest European market. Inviting Nokia back would be hard to justify less than three years after the Finnish firm was told to clear out.

Other options include Samsung, a South Korean vendor, and smaller companies selling a concept known as "open RAN," which promises to make telecom equipment more software-based and interoperable.

That holds appeal for operators that want to see low-cost rivals enter the supplier market, and Deutsche Telekom is already active in open RAN trials, but the technology is still immature. Critics say it does not perform as well as the customized equipment sold by Huawei and Ericsson. It will struggle to close that gap, they reckon.

For German officials, the real concern is the impact a Huawei ban could have on Germany's deployment of new 5G networks.

Telefónica Deutschland and Vodafone Germany are equally reliant on Huawei as a provider of mobile network products and would also need to find alternatives if a ban took effect.

With its large manufacturing sector, Germany has a greater opportunity than other European countries to use 5G in factory and industrial settings, where it could stimulate productivity. If a Huawei ban is disruptive, German competitiveness may be at stake.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Huawei is in even bigger trouble after US standards move

Far from easing tension with the Chinese equipment giant, a government decision to let US firms participate in standards bodies will add to Huawei's problems.

A £1.5B bill should not stop a UK ban on Huawei

The cost of a swap-out is a far smaller concern than the impact of a ban on 5G rollout and competition in the equipment sector.

Huawei's patents won't save it, says leading analyst

The Chinese company's importance to the 5G standard has probably been overstated, says Richard Windsor of Radio Free Mobile.

Finland's high-speed, low-cost 5G auctions send message to Europe

When it comes to awarding spectrum for telecom services, countries should try to be more like Finland and less like Italy.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE