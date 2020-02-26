Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Deutsche Telekom, Intel breakthrough piles open RAN pressure onto big vendors

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 2/26/2020
Comment (0)

Ask an Ericsson or Huawei executive about open RAN technology and the habitual response is that it does not stack up against their traditional systems on performance or cost. But a breakthrough that should have been demonstrated by Deutsche Telekom and Intel at this week's aborted Mobile World Congress will go a long way toward silencing that argument.

Right now, the criticism is valid, says Alex Choi, Deutsche Telekom's senior vice president of strategy and technology innovation. One of the open RAN goals is to replace the customized gear used in mobile networks with general-purpose equipment. This would support the new software being developed by open RAN companies. But the standardized hardware remains a poor substitute, says Choi.

"The reason Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia are using more customized chipsets is that they give you a cheaper solution," he tells Light Reading. "If you have an ASIC [application-specific integrated circuit] for baseband processing, it is always cheaper than using a general-purpose processor [GPP] like an Intel processor."

A potential answer is to offset the GPP performance costs in other areas, and that is exactly what Deutsche Telekom and its partners have been doing. The German telecom giant teamed up with Intel as well as VMware, a software company that has specialized in developing products for Intel's architecture. The system they built, which specifically runs on Intel's FlexRAN architecture, allowed them to fully separate the radio software management from the underlying hardware.

VMware's platform was critical in all this, according to a Deutsche Telekom spokesperson, because it was fully compliant with new open interfaces developed by the O-RAN Alliance, an industry association. That meant Deutsche Telekom could turn the radio resource management into a discrete application sitting on top of this VMware platform. The next step was to look at making improvements in the management area.

"The cost of using the GPP is more expensive than an ASIC, but that can be offset by the higher layer – this advanced radio resource management algorithm," says Choi. "In total the overall cost can be lower than in the case of using a traditional platform."

The algorithm Deutsche Telekom is using in its demonstration was developed by Cohere Technologies, a Californian software vendor whose CEO Ray Dolan recently spoke with Light Reading in some detail about his company's products. The important thing here is that Cohere's algorithm led to a major improvement in radio performance during Deutsche Telekom's trials. Indeed, Choi says throughput doubled on the operator's network, leading to a reduction in total costs.

This endorsement by one of the world's biggest telecom operators is obviously fantastic news for Cohere, but Choi expects rivals to emerge with similarly innovative products. "Once we open up this platform, there will be others," he says. "That is a key benefit of this kind of open platform. Now you are inviting all the innovators."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

News of the breakthrough comes days after one of Ericsson's top executives took aim at the use of GPPs in radio networks. "We spend significant amounts of R&D to deal with the compute power needed to handle massive MIMO [an advanced 5G technology] and currently general processing cannot handle those types of workload," said Fredrik Jejdling, the Swedish vendor's head of networks. "So far we have not seen any technology that can deal with performance efficiency to the extent that ASICs can."

Choi is sympathetic, and the technology developed with Intel, VMware and Cohere – which is undergoing testing and validation at Deutsche Telekom's headquarters in Bonn, Germany – does not mean the industry has stopped looking at ways to improve GPPs. "The performance, reliability and cost structure are not quite there yet," he says. "The technology is progressing well but still not meeting all these key requirements from the operator side."

Nevertheless, if Deutsche Telekom can build support for the technologies it is now testing in Bonn, some of those arguments about the shortcomings of open RAN may start to lose their weight.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
Omdia: Huawei ONT Market Share Highest for About 10 Years By Huawei
All-Optical Network Strategy and Coordinated Planning Are the Cornerstone for Building Full-Service Target Networks By Zhang Jun, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE