Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Deutsche Telekom CEO warns coronavirus is hitting networks supply chain

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 2/19/2020
Comment (0)

Germany's Deutsche Telekom today warned the market to expect some possible disruption to its supply chain in the network equipment sector due to the outbreak of coronavirus. It has now opened a coronavirus crisis center as it evaluates the impact of the respiratory disease.

Commenting on the impact of the virus after Deutsche Telekom had published a bumper set of financial results for 2019, CEO Timotheus Höttges today said the operator's dual-supplier strategy would help to mitigate any problems and that he was closely monitoring developments.

"When it comes to network technology, yes, supply chains are affected because the Chinese started ramping up the production of components fairly late in the New Year," he told reporters during a streamed press conference in Bonn. "I could make comments on individual vendors but will skip that. What I can say is that we are not facing problems at the moment but will have to closely monitor what is happening."

In Germany, Deutsche Telekom relies mainly on China's Huawei for mobile network infrastructure. In its German radio access network, it also uses Swedish firm Ericsson, which replaced Nokia as a RAN supplier to the operator in late 2017.

Ericsson's Chinese factory reopened on February 10 after the Chinese New Year and has been running at capacity since then, the Swedish vendor said last week. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, it has ramped up production at its other global manufacturing site in Tallinn, Estonia. "We have contingency plans and we don't now see any impact from this," said Fredrik Jejdling, Ericsson's head of networks. "As of now, we see it is recoverable."

According to the latest statement by the World Health Organization, there have now been 74,279 coronavirus cases in China, including 2,006 deaths. Outside China, 918 cases and three deaths have been reported in total.

The Chinese outbreak could have a direct impact on Deutsche Telekom because a number of employees at T-Systems, its IT business, work in the Chinese market, said Höttges.

He is also looking at developments in the consumer devices market after iPhone maker Apple this week said it would miss sales guidance for the current quarter because of coronavirus disruption. Foxconn, a contract manufacturer that assembles devices for both Apple and Huawei, has indicated it is operating at "considerably reduced capacity," said the Deutsche Telekom boss.

"We don't see that yet because our warehouses are full, but the question is how long that is going to last," he said. "When it comes to Samsung, Huawei and other providers, we are not facing a delivery bottleneck at the moment."

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

Höttges also today said there should be tougher penalties for any foreign vendors that breach security rules in Germany. "We believe we need tighter security regulations in Germany," he said. "If any vendor from abroad violates our security standards in Germany, then fines should be higher than they are now."

The remarks come as the German government continues to face pressure over Germany's heavy reliance on Huawei, which US authorities want banned from Europe's 5G markets on security grounds.

Citing links between Chinese companies and the state, US critics have argued that Huawei's products could include hidden features allowing the Chinese government to spy on other countries – charges Huawei has regularly denied.

"We are waiting for the federal government to make a decision on how it wants to proceed and we will respond and align our strategy accordingly," said Höttges.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
5G Hospital Network Standards in 3 Steps for Maximum 5G Application Healthcare By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE