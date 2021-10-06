Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Details of Verizon's C-band buildout begin trickling out

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/10/2021
Comment (0)

In March, Verizon released its plan to spend an extra $10 billion over the next three years in order to deliver 5G services over its new C-band spectrum licenses to up to 250 million Americans by 2024.

And in recent weeks, the details of that project have begun hitting the market.

For example, Verizon's Ed Chan told a recent investor event that Verizon doesn't expect to get early access to the B and C Block portions of the C-band spectrum licenses it purchased earlier this year. If that situation holds, it means Verizon won't be able to expand its C-band network until 2023.

Verizon "is not overly optimistic" about getting early access to the spectrum, "but will look for opportunity if it's there," according to the financial analysts at Cowen, who detailed Chan's comments last week. A Verizon spokesperson did not respond to questions from Light Reading about the situation.

At issue are the three different "blocks" of spectrum that were released during the FCC's blockbuster C-band spectrum auction for 5G earlier this year. A Block licenses in the auction generated much higher bids because they will be available for commercial use at the end of this year. However, the remainder of the licenses – scattered across the B and C Blocks – aren't scheduled to be available for commercial use until 2023.

That's because the satellite companies currently using the spectrum need to modify their operations to release the C-band for 5G. They agreed to release the A Block early, but they said more work would be needed to release the B and C Blocks.

Based on Chan's comments, it appears the satellite companies may not be able to relinquish the C-band any more quickly than they previously indicated.

CBRS plus C-band

In other C-band commentary, Chan said that Verizon will also throw in some 3.5GHz CBRS action into its C-band efforts. According to the Cowen analysts, he said Verizon would upgrade some of its cell towers with both C-band and CBRS capabilities at the same time, essentially killing two birds with one stone. However, he said that Verizon will only do so in dense, urban areas where CBRS transmissions make sense.

Verizon so far has been using CBRS spectrum only for 4G. But Verizon's Adam Koeppe confirmed to Light Reading earlier this year that the operator will be able to activate 5G signals on its CBRS equipment later this year via a software upgrade.

Chan's comments are noteworthy considering Verizon last year spent $1.9 billion to purchase CBRS spectrum licenses across the country in an FCC auction. As Light Reading reported in 2019, Verizon has been adding support for the 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum band to its network for years.

Buildout remains on track

Verizon agreed to spend roughly $50 billion earlier this year on midband C-band spectrum licenses for 5G. Such spectrum has become highly valued as it supports both broad geographic coverage as well as lightning fast speeds.

Verizon has said it plans to upgrade 7,000 to 8,000 of its estimated 64,000 cell towers with C-band radios supplied by vendors Samsung and Ericsson in order to cover around 100 million Americans with C-band 5G service by March of 2022. As Verizon gets access to more of its C-band spectrum licenses, including the B and C Blocks, it will ultimately expand that coverage to 250 million people by 2024.

"We are on track on all the deployment that we committed for the year," Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg told a recent investor conference, according to a transcript of the event supplied by Verizon. "We have started with the C-band."

Vestberg added that Verizon has already sold 10 million smartphones with C-band capabilities, gadgets that will be able to access the speedy midband spectrum when Verizon activates it.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Rethinking networking in a 'post MPLS' world By Greg Bryan, Senior Manager, Enterprise Research, TeleGeography
Fixed wireless, FTTH or satellite? It depends... By
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE