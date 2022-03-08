Dell'Oro: Public cloud 5G to grow at 88% CAGR, $4.6B over five years

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – A brand new report, "5G Workloads on the Public Cloud" by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, projects that 5G workloads on the public cloud will grow revenues at an 88 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) and cumulative revenues are estimated at $4.6 billion over the 5-year forecast period 2022-2026. The report finds that the vast majority of 5G SA networks will be in the Telco Cloud, limiting the short-term opportunity for the Public Cloud to host 5G workloads.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's 5G Workloads on the Public Cloud Advance Research Report offers an overview of the market opportunity for software and infrastructure that would shift from the Telco Cloud moving to the Public Cloud. Software includes 5G Core, IMS Core, and virtualized RAN. Infrastructure includes servers and storage.

Running 5G workloads on the Public Cloud is a new market opportunity for MNOs to explore for their 5G SA deployments. The market is segmented by 5G workloads on the Telco Cloud and Public Cloud, and offers a worldwide view of the total available market in revenue over a five-year horizon.

