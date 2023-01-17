Dell'Oro: Mobile core network market to exceed $50B by 2027

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Mobile Core Networks (MCN) and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market revenues is expected to reach over $50 billion by 2027. At the close of 2022, we identified 39 MNOs that have commercially launched 5G SA eMMB networks.

Additional highlights from the January 2023 MCN and MEC 5-Year forecast report:

The MEC segment of the MCN market will have the highest CAGR, followed by the 5G MCN market and the IMS Core market.

As networks migrate to 5G SA, the 4G MCN market is expected to decline at a double-digit percentage CAGR.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro