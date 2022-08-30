Dell'Oro Group: Microwave transmission equipment for mobile backhaul up 5% in Q2 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, Microwave Transmission equipment used in mobile backhaul applications grew 5 percent year-over-year in 2Q 2022. The majority of the market share in mobile backhaul was held by two vendors—Ericsson and Huawei—with a combined market share of nearly 60 percent.

Highlights from the 2Q 2022 Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report:

Overall Microwave Transmission equipment revenue grew 1 percent year-over-year in the quarter, driven by higher demand for mobile backhaul. The Verticals market declined, offsetting some of the gains in mobile.

As a result of component shortages, Russia-Ukraine war, and weaker euro currency, the European market for microwave equipment sharply declined. On a constant currency basis, Microwave Transmission revenue declined approximately 12 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

The vendors with the highest market shares for mobile backhaul in the trailing twelve-month period were Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, Ceragon, and ZTE. Among these vendors, ZTE gained the most market share, nearly doubling its revenue share from the year-ago period.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, ports/radio transceivers shipped, and average selling prices by capacities (low, high and E/V Band). The report tracks point-to-point TDM, Packet, and Hybrid Microwave as well as full indoor and full outdoor unit configurations.

