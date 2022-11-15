CTI buys 180 cell towers from Uniti Group

CARY, North Carolina – CTI Towers, Inc. ("CTI Towers"), a leading owner and manager of wireless towers, today announced the acquisition of 180 towers located in 14 states from Uniti Group Inc. ("Uniti") (Nasdaq: UNIT), a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure. CTI Towers is a portfolio company of Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar"), an alternative asset manager focused on telecommunications infrastructure investments.

CTI Towers, one of the largest private tower companies in the US, currently owns and manages more than 1,200 towers across 47 states, which are leased by established carriers including AT&T, DISH, T-Mobile and Verizon. With this acquisition, the company significantly expands its presence in the Southeastern region of the US. This is the second transaction CTI Towers has announced this year, following its acquisition of SCI Towers in May.

"We are pleased to expand our growing portfolio with the acquisition of these towers from Uniti," said David Bacino, CEO at CTI Towers. "The towers will support our continued efforts to increase connectivity for our wireless carrier customers and their clients."

