Cox announces successful completion of mobile launch in markets nationwide

ATLANTA and LAS VEGAS – Cox Communications is excited to announce the successful national launch of Cox Mobile, the company's new mobile phone service available to Cox Internet customers in Cox markets nationwide.

With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, Cox Mobile customers have access to two simple data plans designed with their needs and budget in mind – Pay As You Gig and Gig Unlimited. Customers also have access to a network with unbeatable 5G reliability, as well as the ability to stay connected with Cox Internet at home and with more than 4 million of Cox's on-the-go wifi hotspots.

Cox Communications commemorated Cox Mobile's successful launch at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show media breakfast in Las Vegas today, where Cox Mobile leaders discussed the launch, industry trends and previewed a national advertising campaign that will begin later this month.

Read the full press release here.

