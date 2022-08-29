Cox announces pilot launch of Cox Mobile

ATLANTA – Today, Cox Communications announced the pilot launch of Cox Mobile, the company's new mobile phone service, in three of its markets. Exclusively available to Cox home internet customers, eligible residents in Hampton Roads, Virginia, Omaha, Nebraska, and Las Vegas now have access to Cox Mobile's flexible mobile phone plan options. The company plans to continue to launch Cox Mobile in its remaining markets on a rolling basis throughout the rest of the year.

Designed to fit every lifestyle, Cox Mobile customers will have unlimited talk and text with two simple, high-speed data plans to choose from – Pay As You Gig and Gig Unlimited. With Pay As You Gig, customers only pay for the data they need instead of overpaying for a one-size-fits-all plan. Cox Mobile customers also have access to reliable 4G LTE and 5G coverage, and the ability to stay connected with Cox Internet at home and with more than 4 million of Cox's on-the-go wifi hotspots.

