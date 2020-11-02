Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
SD-WAN
OSS/BSS
IoT
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN AmericasEvents Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Intelligence
Webinars White Papers The 5G Exchange
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
LRTV Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Webinars Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Coronavirus has left the GSMA reeling

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 2/11/2020
Comment (0)

As staff at the GSM Association welcomed in the New Year, it would have been hard to imagine 2020 swiftly deteriorating into one of the trade group's worst years ever.

Mobile World Congress Barcelona, its February flagship event, had waved a record 109,000 attendees through its doors in 2019, making it the world's biggest telecom trade show by far. Such is MWC's reputation that exhibitors are prepared to pay higher fees than at any other event to secure floor space and meeting rooms. After GSMA staff confirmed their 2020 re-bookings, the message went out that another 109,000 attendees were expected this year – not bad for an industry whose main service providers and vendors have seen little recent growth.

MWC attendee numbers
Source: GSMA.
Source: GSMA.

But just a few weeks into the year, the GSMA and its money-spinning show were facing a crisis. Coronavirus, an airborne respiratory disease that started in China, had been designated a global emergency by the World Health Organization. Suddenly, the prospect of international travel, of mingling with peers from disease-hit regions, seemed like a bad idea to many of MWC's regular attendees.

Before long, exhibitors had started to withdraw from the event or scale back their MWC plans. LG was the first to cancel, citing the health risks posed by international travel. It was soon joined by Ericsson, one of the event's largest exhibitors and one of the top three vendors of mobile infrastructure. The columns that prop up the MWC edifice quickly started to crumble. By this morning, Amazon, Amdocs, CommScope, Intel, InterDigital, NTT DoCoMo, Nvidia and Sony were among the better-known companies to have pulled out citing health concerns.

Table 1: Companies canceling or scaling back at MWC 2020

Company Status Details
Accedian Withdrawal confirmed The network performance assurance vendor announced its withdrawal from MWC Barcelona via press release on Monday evening.
Amazon Withdrawal confirmed Web giant said it would no longer exhibit at or participate in MWC because of the value it placed "on the wellbeing and safety of our employees, customers, partners, and press and analyst community.
Amdocs Withdrawal confirmed OSS/BSS player withdrew saying: "In the face of the public health concern from the novel coronavirus, we are placing the highest priority on protecting the health of our employees, customers and partners."
CommScope Withdrawal confirmed The network infrastructure company alluded in its statement to the "business impact that would result if a quarantine were ordered." It has canceled its attendance and said it will explore virtual trade show and meeting options instead.
Dali Wireless Withdrawal confirmed The wireless fronthaul vendor said, in a statement, that because "there is still much unknown regarding the 2019-nCoV, Dali does not feel comfortable sending its employees to a widely attended international event."
Dell'Oro Group Withdrawal confirmed Dell'Oro VP Stefan Pongratz confirmed via a comment on Twitter that the analyst house would not be attending MWC Barcelona.
Ericsson Withdrawal confirmed One of the event's largest exhibitors was also one of the first to withdraw, saying it could not ensure the health and safety of employees and customers.
F5 Networks Withdrawal confirmed A company spokesperson confirmed to Light Reading on Monday that the applications infrastructure company will not be on-site at MWC Barcelona.
Intel Withdrawal reported Chipmaker reported by industry sources to have pulled out entirely because of concern about the spread of coronavirus.
InterDigital Withdrawal confirmed The company announced late Monday that it won't be at MWC Barcelona, adding that "nothing is more important to us than the health and welfare of our employees."
LG Withdrawal confirmed South Korean consumer electronics firm was the first big vendor to back out last week.
NTT DoCoMo Exhibition withdrawal confirmed Japanese operator has canceled its exhibition but not said if this means no staff will be attending the event.
Nvidia Withdrawal confirmed Chipmaker withdrew over the weekend, saying the safety of staff, partners and customers was its paramount concern.
Panorama Software Withdrawal reported Reported by The Mobile Network to have said it will not be exhibiting at or participating in this year's show because of virus concerns.
Sony Withdrawal confirmed Japanese electronics giant said safety and well-being were its priorities as it canceled its exhibition and participation.
Sources: The companies, media reports, The Mobile Network's list, and Light Reading editors.

More will follow. Finland's Nokia, another one of the big three mobile network vendors, says it is monitoring the situation and has yet to make a final decision. Several operators are believed to have canceled or scaled back their plans without issuing formal statements. Service providers in Europe are understood to be in some kind of Mexican stand-off, waiting to see an important rival back out before making their own moves.

This all puts the GSMA in a desperate situation. Despite its launch of satellite events in other parts of the world, MWC Barcelona remains its biggest revenue generator and essential for marketing purposes. While most of the money spent on floor space will already have changed hands this year, organizers could stand to lose millions from business carried out in Barcelona if they cancel the event. Should that happen, exhibitors determined to see it go ahead would demand a refund, and possibly other compensation for lost business.

Proceed as planned and the reputational damage could be huge, though. MWC2020 already looks set to be several thousand attendees lighter than usual, featuring vacant stands and abandoned booths. Further withdrawals and cancellations may give it a post-apocalyptic look, reminding attendees of the deadly disease outside (and perhaps inside) the show grounds. The installation of additional hygiene facilities, signage imploring attendees not to shake hands and the face masks worn by some visitors will add to the gloom.

Many exhibitors that have quit the show must want to see it canceled. Ericsson is undoubtedly worried that Nokia and Huawei, its other main rival, will land deals at its expense if they attend while its own executives remain at home. Others are unhappy the GSMA has ignored their pleas to make this year's MWC an online event instead of a traditional one. Panorama, a software company whose customers include AT&T and Telefónica, has written to Mats Granryd, the GSMA's director general, suggesting that MWC be rescheduled "possibly during the summer, when the world health authorities will hopefully find a solution." It has not received a reply, says Eynav Azarya, Panorama's CEO. "Unfortunately they didn't respond and they continue to ignore the fact that MWC can become an infection hub," he said in an email to Light Reading.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

For smaller companies such as Panorama, a major concern is that Barcelona turns into a quarantine zone, ensnaring critical employees. Even CommScope, an infrastructure provider with about 20,000 members of staff worldwide, is worried about the "business impact that would result if a quarantine were ordered." Rather like Panorama, it believes virtual trade show and meeting options are currently the best option.

Notwithstanding the difficult circumstances, the GSMA is guilty of initially downplaying the coronavirus impact and has shown no real leadership throughout the crisis so far. Its first press releases were dismissive when remarking on possible disruption, and its determination to press ahead despite the health risks will make it look greedy and callous to its critics.

MWC could see thinner crowds this year amid concern about the spread of coronavirus.
MWC could see thinner crowds this year amid concern about the spread of coronavirus.

Nor will the GSMA's mitigation efforts do much for attendee confidence. It has now barred attendance by anyone who has spent time in China – which usually delivers between 5,000 and 6,000 visitors – during the two weeks before MWC begins. But the rule was not communicated publicly until February 9, about two weeks before many overseas attendees would normally travel. Extra hand-washing facilities and instructions to implement a "no-handshake" policy are not exactly rigorous checks on a disease that can be transmitted from one person to another much like the common cold, according to some medical experts. These measures were clearly insufficient to address the concerns of Ericsson and other companies that have now withdrawn.

For the GSMA, the worst-case scenario besides further cancellations would be an outbreak of coronavirus at the show, and the subsequent spread of the disease into Spain and other parts of Europe. While Spanish authorities would bear most of the backlash, the letter Panorama sent to the GSMA would be used to show that organizers did not take the virus threat seriously enough. "We believe that the amazing networking event, the core of the conference, will likely become a dreadfully effective mechanism for spreading the deadly coronavirus worldwide," wrote Azarya on February 9. The GSMA's recovery could take a very long time.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
A 6G Arms Race May Define the 2020s

With the telecom industry facing balkanization, the development of a global 6G standard might never happen.

UK Opportunity Knocks for Ericsson & Nokia

The Nordic equipment makers look poised to win additional business in the UK after the government imposed tough new restrictions on Chinese vendors.

Open RAN Won't Stop China, Dotards

US policymakers see open RAN as a way of defeating China in 5G. There's just one problem…

Pompeo Goads UK on Eve of Big Huawei Decision

A decision about Huawei's involvement in the UK's market could be the most difficult its prime minister has ever had to make.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 11, 2020 The Internet for the Future: Innovations to Redefine Service Provider Networking
February 13, 2020 Orchestration & Automation for the Telco Cloud Era
February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
5G Hospital Network Standards in 3 Steps for Maximum 5G Application Healthcare By Huawei
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
INTELLIGENCE
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE