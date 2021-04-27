Connectivity Wireless to be official supplier to USL

TAMPA, Fla. – The United Soccer League today announced a multi-year partnership with Connectivity Wireless, which becomes the Official Wireless Network Infrastructure Supplier of the USL. The partnership will focus on providing innovative and seamless wireless network solutions for USL stadiums and facilities.

Connectivity Wireless is a leading wireless solution provider specializing in purpose-built, world-class Wi-Fi, cellular, private LTE/CBRS networks, and smart system analytics to enable exceptional connected guest experiences and network monetization for sporting venues.

Leveraging highly specialized teams of engineers, dedicated project deployment professionals, and lifetimes of experience in deploying and managing 2700+ wireless networks, the Connectivity team handles all aspects of deployment, allowing customers to focus on their core business. Each turnkey solution includes consultation, planning, design, installation, and ongoing management. Extensive support and financing options are also available to best fit the needs of each customer.

"We are thrilled to bring on Connectivity Wireless as our Official Wireless Network Infrastructure Supplier," said Josh Keller, USL Sr. Vice President of Corporate Development & Partnerships. "Maximizing fan experience is one of our top goals as a league, and having effective, reliable wireless networks installed in our venues will help us achieve that."

"We are excited for the opportunity help USL venues and teams achieve their connectivity goals with our custom wireless infrastructures," said Mike Fox, Vice President of Wi-Fi at Connectivity Wireless. "The goal is to equip venue managers, owners and teams to optimize operations, expand revenues, and deliver next-generation fan engagement by harnessing the power of a digitally driven environment."

