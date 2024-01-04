Sponsored By
Connecting the gridiron: Verizon's 5G network at Allegiant StadiumConnecting the gridiron: Verizon's 5G network at Allegiant Stadium
Light Reading takes a closer look at Verizon's 4G and 5G deployments at Allegiant Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
Kelsey Ziser
January 10, 2024
10 Slides
Exterior of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV(Source: Kelsey Ziser, Light Reading)
Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11, Light Reading toured Allegiant Stadium with Verizon. The service provider showed Light Reading its 4G and 5G wireless infrastructure at the venue, which supports up to 65,000 attendees.
About the Author(s)
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
You May Also Like
Latest News
Symbolic image Critical infrastructure, blackout danger, cyberterrorism, extra-high voltage lines, 380 KV, at the Gohrpunkt substation, the power come
Upcoming Webinars
Popular whitepapers in 5G
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.LEARN MORE