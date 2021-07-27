Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Confident KPN plans share buyback after a pleasing Q2

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 7/27/2021
Comment (0)

Dutch incumbent KPN is on a roll. After beating analysts' earnings estimates in the first quarter of 2021, the operator has managed to repeat this feat in the second quarter (Q2) of the year.

According to Reuters, KPN reported Q2 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after leases (EBITDA AL) of €589 million (US$695 million), exceeding the €584 million expected in a company compiled poll.

The operator is clearly pretty pleased with latest developments following a tumultuous 2020 and has maintained its guidance for the full year. The positive results also come hot on the heels of KPN's firm rebuttal of two separate and "unsolicited" takeover bids from private equity firms EQT and KKR.

Did you hear: KPN has managed to keep up revenue momentum with the latest set of earnings. (Source: KPN)
Did you hear: KPN has managed to keep up revenue momentum with the latest set of earnings.
(Source: KPN)

In a demonstration of its confidence, KPN said it intends to buy back shares worth €200 million euros ($235 million).

According to CEO Joost Farwerck, "the confidence in our strategic plan and successful execution gives us comfort around our multi-year cash generation perspective, enabling us to structurally return additional capital to our shareholders."

High in fiber

Highlights of the quarter include a return to mobile service revenue growth in the consumer segment for the first time since the first quarter of 2017, as well as the passing of 3 million homes with the fiber network.

"Today, almost half of all Dutch households have a fiber connection; the vast majority via KPN," Farwerck boasted.

"Thanks to the Glaspoort JV, which is now operational, we will be able to further accelerate our ambition and commit to jointly covering approximately 80% of the Netherlands with fiber by the end of 2026."

Glaspoort is the fiber network joint venture established with pension provider APG that became operational in June.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

In terms of the Q2 financial figures, adjusted revenue increased 0.2% year-on-year to €1.29 billion ($1.52 billion), while adjusted EBITDA AL was 0.6% higher. KPN posted a fairly hefty net profit of €800 million ($943 million), which was largely owing to a €649 million ($768 million) payment from the Glaspoort transaction.

In the first six months, adjusted revenue declined 1.4% to €2.58 billion ($3 billion) and adjusted EBITDA AL fell 0.3% to €1.15 billion ($1.35 billion). The net profit for the first half amounted to €941 million ($1.11 billion).

In terms of capex, €304 million ($358 million) was invested in Q2 2021. In the first half of the year, capex increased €53 million ($62.7 million) year-on-year to 24.2% of adjusted revenues (H1 2020: 21.8%) as investments in fiber rollout increased by €82 million ($92 million) – or 60% – to €218 million ($258 million).

KPN has reiterated its full-year 2021 outlook for adjusted EBITDA AL of about €2.34 billion ($2.76 billion), capex of €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion), and free cash flow of about €765 million ($902 million). KPN also said it intends to pay a regular dividend per share of €13.6 cents for 2021.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2021 Tech for a Better Planet Symposium
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
China Mobile Partners With Huawei to Build the World's Largest IoT Support Platform By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE