Comtech awarded $1.3M deal to supply location tech for major mobile operator

MELVILLE, N.Y. – Comtech Telecommunications Corp., a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, public safety, navigation, and communication technologies, announced today that its Location Technologies group, a division of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, has finalized a contract upgrade worth over $1.3 million supporting 5G Location services and other enhancements with a major US-based mobile network operator.

The Location Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, Comtech's platforms locate, map, track and message.

