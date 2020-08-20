COMSovereign buys manufacturing plant for radios

TUCSON, Ariz. – COMSovereign Holding Corp. (OTCQB: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE and 5G connectivity and infrastructures, announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire a 140,000 sq. ft. building on 12.7 acres for its U.S.-based manufacturing in Tucson, Arizona.

Closing on the new manufacturing facility is expected in late September at which time the Company will begin the required improvements, retrofits, assembly lines and tooling to commence immediate limited manufacturing operations. The Company anticipates utilizing the new facility to produce the majority of its wireless radio products, as well as serve as the primary manufacturing site for its power supply and drone business units. Full-scale production at the facility is expected to commence by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Additionally, the Company applied for, and received, a job training grant from the Arizona Commerce Authority valued at $590,519 for the hiring and training of more than 300 new employees which it intends to eventually employ at its new manufacturing facility.

"With the signing of this purchase agreement, COMSovereign continues to fulfill its 'made in the USA' promise with a new central manufacturing hub for products from across our portfolio including from our wireless radio subsidiaries as well as power supplies from InduraPower and tethered lighter-than-air and rotor platforms from Drone Aviation," stated Dan Hodges, Chairman and CEO of COMSovereign Holding Corp. "We look forward to commencing full-scale operations in Tucson and drawing upon the deep talent in the local community that will play an important part in helping COMSovereign bring technology leadership in telecommunications back to the United States."

COMSovereign Holding Corp.