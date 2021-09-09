Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

CommScope touts court win against Dali Wireless

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/9/2021
Comment (0)

HICKORY, NC – CommScope, a global leader in network connectivity, secured another significant win in its litigation with Dali Wireless ("Dali"). CommScope received a favorable ruling from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The ruling affirms a lower court judgment that Dali Wireless ("Dali") willfully infringed five CommScope patents, maintaining the injunction and $6 million enhanced damages against Dali. The ruling also reversed the judgment on a Dali patent, erasing $6.6 million that was awarded to Dali. Following this appeal ruling, the damages awarded nets-out to approximately $3.5 million in CommScope's favor.

The Federal Circuit ruling follows a lengthy patent infringement suit that was initiated by CommScope in 2016. CommScope enforced five digital distributed antenna system (DAS) patents against Dali's tSeries and Matrix products. Dali responded by filing two patent infringement counterclaims. Dali asserted one patent (U.S. Patent No. 9,031,521) against CommScope's FlexWave Prism and a second patent (U.S. Patent No. 9,531,473) against an early version of CommScope's ION-E product. Following a jury trial, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued a judgment addressing each party's patents. CommScope filed an appeal on the judgment addressing Dali's two patents. Dali filed an appeal on the judgment addressing CommScope's patents. The Federal Circuit denied Dali's appeal, thus securing the judgment that Dali Wireless ("Dali") willfully infringed five CommScope patents.

"CommScope builds world-class communications networks for large venues around the world," said Matt Melester, chief technology officer for CommScope's Venue and Campus Networks. "We are pleased with the Federal Circuit ruling. This ruling locks in our first objective for this appeal which was to preserve CommScope's complete win on each of its five patents."

As to Dali's two patents, CommScope's appeal was successful as to '521 patent asserted against CommScope's Flexwave Prism product. The Federal Circuit found no infringement, reversing the judgment of the lower court that CommScope's Flexwave Prism product infringed the '521 patent.

"This reversal on Dali's 521 patent eliminates the bulk of damages awarded to Dali," said Matt Melester. "By this win against Dali's '521 patent, we achieved our second objective that the damages awarded nets-out in CommScope's favor."

As to Dali's '473 patent, the Patent Office has already ruled that the asserted claims are invalid in a parallel Inter Partes Review proceeding. Dali has filed an appeal of that ruling.

CommScope

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE