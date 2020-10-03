CommScope to host Digital Forum in place of planned MWC2020 activities

HICKORY, NC – Consumer use of smart phones, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, and 4K video is driving operators to quickly build out 5G networks while still optimizing existing LTE networks. In addition, companies are expecting operators to bring the benefits of these networks into the enterprise. To help operators address the demands of consumers and enterprises and push the boundaries of technology, CommScope is announcing new solutions to its already robust portfolio.

Advances in antenna design, open RAN interfaces and IoT management are just a few of the new additions to CommScope' s end-to-end portfolio of networking equipment. These innovations will be critical in simplifying 5G rollouts and growing operators' enterprise business and will be showcased during the CommScope Digital Forum on March 17 at 9:00 a.m., ET and 1:00 p.m., GMT and on March 18 at 1:00 p.m., ET / 5:00 p.m., GMT.

Innovating for Smarter and Faster 5G Network Deployments

New solutions in CommScope' s 5G portfolio include:

New narrow width and zero footprint antennas to address the issue of zoning restrictions and limited space, as well as installation time and complexity.

Simplified antenna connectivity with the M-LOC cluster connector as port numbers, confusion on wiring and complexity increase.

PowerShift in a single-rack unit to address the power needs of operators as they add more remote radio units that are higher powered.

Driving Operators' Enterprise Growth

New standards, products and solutions will give operators the opportunity to expand their portfolio of offerings, including managed services, for their business customers. CommScope' s new products and services in this area include:

New RUCKUS Wi-Fi 6 access points (APs): the indoor R650 and outdoor T750 for faster and more deterministic wireless coverage in a wide range of use cases including industrial IoT (IIoT) and ultra-high-density user environments such as stadiums, transport hubs and schools.

Advancements to CommScope' s OneCell small cell include new 5G NR radios, 5G baseband virtualization and open fronthaul and management interfaces.

Expanded functionality of the RUCKUS IoT Suite with a new integrated LoRa network server, advanced rules engine and expanded IoT ecosystem supporting building and energy management capabilities as well as vape detection in education environments.

To hear more about these new solutions, register to attend the CommScope' s Digital Forum. The theme is: Powering the Present. Empowering the Mobile Future. Network Evolution 2020.

