5G

CommScope releases new antennas for C-band, CBRS, 700MHz

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/23/2021
Comment (0)

HICKORY, N.C. – To help accelerate 5G rollouts, CommScope announced new antenna solutions making it simpler and faster for wireless operators to build their networks. These include:

  • C-Band Antennas – These antennas are designed to support three primary upgrade paths: a standalone passive or active C-band antenna paradigm; a multi-band passive antenna supporting low band, mid band and C-band within a single housing; and a modular antenna configuration including mid band, full length low band arrays and a field-replaceable module that supports C-band via a 64T64R active antenna unit (AAU) or a 8T8R passive antenna. The last two upgrade paths allow operators to replace an existing multi-band antenna with one that adds C-band functionality – without any change in the size of the antenna, thus avoiding costly structural changes to the site or increases in leasing fees.
  • CBRS Antennas – The CommScope CBRS antenna family supports sub-6 GHz bands and features optimized pattern options, with twin-beam technology effectively doubling cell site capacity and enabling six-sector deployment at a lower cost.
  • 360° Wind Load Reduction Design – Optimizes wind flow around, above and below the antenna, helping operators reduce the costs and negative effects of wind loading while delivering peak RF performance. The 360° wind load reduction design will be implemented across CommScope's global antenna lineup.
  • 700 MHz Customizable Combiners – Targeted at Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, these low-band RF combiners enable operators to support new bands without adding more base station antennas and increasing tower weight. The mechanical dimensions and electrical performance of the 700 MHz customizable combiners can be precisely calibrated to meet specific RF requirements.

"The industry faces a major challenge in C-band deployment, as multi-band antennas that cover existing LTE bands and new 5G bands have been extremely large," said Joe Madden, Founder and Chief Analyst for Mobile Experts. "The operators are looking for solutions that shrink the size of a multi-band antenna for C-band site upgrades."

"Modular antennas for 5G in C-band are no doubt an enabler for operators to deploy 5G at a faster pace, especially when they can enable new frequencies and also support legacy technologies," said Johanna Alvarado, Senior Analyst at ABI Research. "The new CommScope modular antenna will help operators to reduce cell-site clutter and simplify planning applications processes that are arguably major challenges in deploying nationwide 5G networks."

"Operators will continue to accelerate their rollouts of 5G networks in 2021 while governments across the globe clear additional spectrum to accommodate more mobile users and data," said Farid Firouzbakht, senior vice president of Outdoor Wireless Networks, CommScope. "Our new antenna solutions make it simpler, faster and more cost-effective for wireless operators to build their 5G networks across the spectrum."

