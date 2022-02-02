CommScope, Meta hook up on open RAN

HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) today announced a collaboration with Meta Connectivity to join its Evenstar program and accelerate the adoption of Open RAN by developing open reference designs.

As the demand for internet connectivity expands at a rapid pace, the infrastructure that supports it needs to grow and improve. To address this requirement, CommScope will work with Meta Connectivity, alongside a network of industry ecosystem companies in the Evenstar program with the intent to design and build flexible, efficient RAN components.

The collaboration will focus on developing a Massive MIMO (mMIMO) reference design based on O-RAN Alliance interoperability specifications. Massive MIMO substantially increases spectral efficiency to deliver more network capacity and wider coverage. The two organizations will cooperate on high-level architectural requirements, open standardized antenna and radio interfaces, and best practice calibration designs.

The mMIMO reference design will provide operators with the option to further disaggregate the filter/antenna elements from the radio unit, supporting flexibility and delivering implementation options to the market.

Meta Connectivity is working with control unit and distribution unit software vendors who will manage interoperability testing, while CommScope will support Over-the-Air (OTA) testing and characterization of the antenna within a laboratory environment.

Read the full announcement here.

CommScope