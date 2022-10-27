Comcast reaches 5M mobile lines in five years

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Today Comcast announced that Xfinity Mobile, one of the fastest growing mobile services in the country, has surpassed five million customer lines in just five years. Xfinity Mobile is one of the top-rated providers for customer satisfaction and value according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), is beating the major mobile carriers on price, and delivering the fastest overall mobile service in its footprint.

Xfinity Mobile offers a unique value proposition for consumers:

With a network that combines the nation's most reliable 5G and access to millions of fast WiFi hotspots, Xfinity Mobile has the fastest mobile service in Comcast service areas as verified by Ookla.

Xfinity Mobile has no contracts and customers have the flexibility to choose how they want to pay for cellular data – by the gig or unlimited – and can mix and match those data options based on a family's unique needs. Customers can switch any line between data options anytime, even on the last day of their billing cycle.

Xfinity Mobile recently announced new unlimited 5G pricing at $30 per line for two or more lines that can save customers up to 50 percent over AT&T, 45 percent over Verizon, and 25 percent over T-Mobile for two lines, with additional savings when customers add more lines.

Xfinity Mobile auto-connects to millions of free WiFi hotspots and customers who switch to Xfinity Mobile save up to $600 a year on their wireless bills.

For the third straight year, Xfinity Mobile ranked among the industry's leaders in customer satisfaction according to ACSI. This year they also ranked Xfinity Mobile as a leader in quality, value and likelihood to recommend.

