Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Comcast in no rush to deploy CBRS spectrum

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 9/14/2021
Comment (0)

Comcast appears poised to let the economics of its MVNO agreement with Verizon play out a bit longer before ramping up the deployment of licensed CBRS spectrum that could help to offset MVNO costs in high-traffic areas.

"I think time needs to pass before you see us actively doing anything on that front, given the dynamics that we're faced with today," Comcast CFO Mike Cavanagh said of the company's CBRS plans Tuesday at the Bank of America 2021 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference. CBRS presents "excellent option value for us," he added.

Comcast bid for and won licensed CBRS spectrum covering about 83% of its footprint, giving the operator the opportunity to deploy it in dense locations that could offload some wireless traffic that would otherwise travel on Verizon's mobile network.

Cavanagh said tests have already shown Comcast that it can offload traffic on CBRS spectrum where it makes sense, but noted that the cable operator's MVNO agreement with Verizon, revised and expanded in 2020, "is excellent."

"There's going to be forces at work that continue to keep the pricing of buying wholesale in line with what we likely could do by offloading. If that proves not to be true, then we can selectively offload," Cavanagh said.

Comcast's near-term attitude with CBRS contrasts with the more aggressive stance being taken by fellow US cable operators.

Charter Communications, which also has an MVNO pact with Verizon, has been much more active, having announced plans to light up CBRS in one market later this year, and to use that deployment as a possible model for future rollouts. Mediacom Communications is using a mix of licensed and unlicensed CBRS spectrum to power Mediacom Bolt, a new fixed wireless service that has been deployed in parts of Alabama, Iowa and Florida.

Comcast's Xfinity Mobile service turned profitable earlier this year, but Cavanagh stressed that the "goal is not to optimize the profitability of the wireless business unto itself anytime soon … We want to continue growing that business."

Comcast, which recently launched new unlimited multi-line mobile offerings, added a record 280,000 mobile lines in Q2 2021, ending the period with 3.38 million mobile lines. About 2 million Comcast broadband customers have bundled in Xfinity Mobile.

"I think I'd rather see us continue to be burdened by having ramping acquisition costs, because I'd like to see that 2 million much, much, much higher," Cavanagh said. "What the ceiling is, I don't really know, but we've got a lot of runway, and it's such a natural combination of broadband together with wireless."

Broadband pace slowing down

Broadband, now the centerpiece of Comcast's cable business, has been growing rapidly, but Cavanagh warned that the operator is starting to see the pace of the third quarter of 2021 slow a bit compared to pre-COVID 2019 levels.

"What we're seeing in the most recent past, like the tail end of August, is a little bit of slowdown in the net adds in cable business," he said, noting that totals for Q3 2021 will likely fall behind what was a record Q3 2019. However, he said Comcast still expects full-year 2021 totals to surpass that of full-year 2019.

Meanwhile, Comcast plans to continue to invest in its network, which, on the hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) side, now offers up to 1.2 Gbit/s in the downstream using DOCSIS 3.1.

"We'll step on the gas a little bit … and continue to invest in the network on the path to DOCSIS 4.0, which will give us multi-Gig speeds up and down," Cavanagh said.

He said deploying a "mid-split" that dedicates more spectrum and capacity to the DOCSIS upstream represents the new "base case" for Comcast, noting that such a move is not disruptive because it does not require new equipment in the home. But it also puts Comcast on a path to DOCSIS 4.0, Cavanagh said.

Bar is 'really high' for big acquisitions

Cavanagh also dug into Comcast's current attitude on M&A, noting that the company is unlikely to chase after any monster deals.

"The bar is really high for us to pursue sort of outright acquisitions of any material size," he said, adding that Comcast will still evaluate any sort of deal that makes sense.

Comcast is "wide open" to smaller, tuck-in acquisitions and deals, pointing to Comcast Business's recent play for Masergy and a new 50/50 streaming joint venture with ViacomCBS focused on parts of Europe as recent examples.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE