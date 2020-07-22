Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Cogeco tests one-box small cells for mobile over cable

News Analysis Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 7/22/2020
Comment (0)

Seeking to smooth the path for entering the wireless market, Cogeco Communications is teaming with several vendors on a one-box small cell solution for LTE deployments over cable's hybrid fiber-coax (HFC) networks.

Cogeco, one of Canada's largest cable providers with close to 1 million pay-TV customers and more than 1.2 million broadband subs spread across Ontario, Quebec and the US East Coast, has been putting the one-box solution through its paces in five Quebec cities over the past four months. Combining the power source and radio transmission in one compact unit, the box contains an LTE small cell operating in the 3.5GHz band, an industrial-hardened DOCSIS 3.1 modem and a surge-protected power supply for the devices.

The Quebec field trials are expected to run another six to eight months, sources say. In an email response to questions, a Cogeco spokesperson said the company may also conduct other trials "in the near future." No plans for commercial deployments have been announced yet.

The trials are part of Cogeco's preparations for entering the Canadian wireless market with a fixed wireless access service. Although no timetable has been announced yet, the cableco has submitted a Hybrid Mobile Network Operator (HMNO) framework for such a service to the CRTC, which regulates the Canadian telecom, cable and media industries.

"Fixed wireless access is complementary to our broadband network," the Cogeco spokesperson said. "We are contemplating using FWA as a complementary technology to expand our Internet coverage to serve additional populations."

Besides fostering Cogeco's wireless ambitions, what makes this small cell trial noteworthy is that it's focused on a one-box solution for mobile service over cable's HFC lines. In the past, small cell deployments over HFC have relied on separate units for radio waves and power supply.

"It's the first cable operator we've done in a one-box solution," said David Atman, president of Lindsay Broadband, one of the two main vendors participating in the trial along with Accelleran. "We've done many with two boxes." He noted that the one-box solution offers the advantages of using less space and speeding deployment.

The multivendor LTE trial is also significant because it's making use of the new 3.5GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum band. Wireless carriers plan to use this band to offer 5G service in both the US and Canada once that spectrum becomes available. As in the US, the Canadian government's plans to auction off that spectrum have been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's going to be a lot of fun over the next few years with CBRS and 5G," Atman said. "We can do the same things with 5G all day long."

Finally, the Cogeco trial is noteworthy because it's leveraging cable's DOCSIS 3.1 technology for backhaul transmission over HFC lines. The cable industry has ambitious plans to use its current DOCSIS 3.1 protocols, and emerging DOCSIS 4.0 protocols, to backhaul 5G signals over its hybrid networks, rather than rival all-fiber lines.

"The single-box solution, which supports both DOCSIS and LTE technologies within the same box, can easily be mounted on our HFC plant by our technicians," the Cogeco spokesperson said. "This is a key benefit, meaning multiple units can be deployed by a technician crew within the same day."

But the single-box solution still presents hurdles as well.

"As with any new deployment, there are always operational and technological challenges," the Cogeco spokesperson noted. "The key for us is to automate, as much as possible, all the processes around the installation and operations of small cells."

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE