Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
Events Archives
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

CK Hutchison to sell almost 25,000 towers to Cellnex

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 11/13/2020
Comment (0)

Hong Kong's CK Hutchison confirmed its intention to sell tower assets in six European markets to Spain's Cellnex Telecom, a rising force and the region's most acquisitive tower company.

Cellnex said it has agreed to buy about 24,500 towers and sites from CK Hutchison for a total of €10 billion (US$11.8 billion) – €8.6 billion in cash and €1.4 billion in the form of new Cellnex shares, representing a 5% stake in the towerco once the final transaction has been completed.

The tower company noted that the six deals include the rollout of up to 5,250 sites over the next eight years with an investment of around €1.4 billion ($1.65 billion).

Speed test: CK Hutchison is the parent company of mobile operator 3. (Source: CK Hutchison)
Speed test: CK Hutchison is the parent company of mobile operator 3.
(Source: CK Hutchison)

CK Hutchison said it is selling its tower assets in Austria (for €1.1 billion), Denmark (€0.4 billion), Ireland (€0.6 billion), Italy (€3.3 billion), Sweden (€0.8 billion) and the UK (€3.7 billion) where it operates mobile businesses under the Three brand.

The transactions in Austria, Denmark and Ireland are expected to complete by the end of 2020. The deal in Sweden is then expected to conclude by March 31, 2021, with Italy and the UK to follow by the end of 2021.

The Hong Kong group said it believes the tower sales will allow it to unlock the underlying value of the assets, "while accelerating the rollout of 5G across the group's networks." It noted that the total count of about 25,000 towers excludes sites owned and operated by 3GIS in Sweden.

CK Hutchison Group Telecom will enter into long-term service contracts with Cellnex in each market regarding the provision of passive telecommunications infrastructure services, as well as partnering with Cellnex to roll out additional sites across the six countries.

The contracts are for an initial period of 15 years, which can be extended by a further 15 years.

CK Hutchison also indicated it will use some of the proceeds from the transactions for a share buy-back program. Bloomberg noted that its shares have slumped 28% this year.

The rest of the gains will be used for expansion and to reduce debt. The cash raised will enable the company to cut net debt-to-net total capital ratio from 25.6% to 15.2%.

Cellnex passes 100,000 mark

Cellnex chairman Franco Bernabè said the towerco would boost its total portfolio to about 103,000 sites once the transactions and rollouts are complete.

"We will now be present in three new significant markets – Sweden, Austria and Denmark – and will further build upon our role as a key operator in three of our core markets, namely Italy, the UK and Ireland," he said.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Some 8,900 of the total 24,600 sites to be acquired are located in Italy; interests in or deriving from 6,000 sites in the UK; 1,150 in Ireland; 2,650 in Sweden; 1,400 in Denmark; and 4,500 in Austria.

Around 1,100 new sites are to be built in Italy, 600 in the UK, 100 in Ireland, 2,550 in Sweden, 500 in Denmark and 400 in Austria.

Cellnex said the six transactions will add an estimated EBITDA of €970 million to the consolidated group while revenues will increase by €1.2 billion to €3.8 billion after the completion of the planned rollouts. Its future contracted sales (backlog) is expected to grow by about €33 billion up to €86 billion.

The move to add more assets in Europe continues an M&A-fueled expansion drive that has seen Cellnex become Europe's hottest mobile infrastructure neutral host.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Putting customers at the heart of digital transformation
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE